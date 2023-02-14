76ers beef up frontcourt with addition of C Dedmon

FILE - Miami Heat center Dewayne Dedmon (21) shoots in front of Indiana Pacers guard Buddy Hield (24) and forward Isaiah Jackson (22) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Indianapolis on Nov. 4, 2022. The Philadelphia 76ers signed veteran center Dewayne Dedmon, the team announced Tuesday, Feb 14, 2023 (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia 76ers added some frontcourt depth for the playoffs and signed veteran center Dewayne Dedmon for the rest of the season, the team announced Tuesday.

Dedmon, a 10-year-veteran, averaged 5.7 points and 3.6 rebounds in 30 games with the Miami Heat. The 7-footer spent the past three-plus seasons with Miami, averaging 6.2 points and 5.1 rebounds. He shot 56.6% from the field.

The Sixers have been thin at center behind All-Star Joel Embiid. They have used Montrezl Harrell and Paul Reed at the backup spots.

Dedmon also briefly played for the Sixers during the 2013-14 season.

