NBA Most Valuable Players

By The Associated PressMay 3, 2023 GMT
2023 — Joel Embiid, Philadelphia

2022 — Nikola Jokic, Denver

2021 — Nikola Jokic, Denver

2020 — Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee

2019 — Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee

2018 — James Harden, Houston

2017 — Russell Westbrook, Oklahoma City

2016 — u-Stephen Curry, Golden State

2015 — Stephen Curry, Golden State

2014 — Kevin Durant, Oklahoma City

2013 — LeBron James, Miami

2012 — LeBron James, Miami

2011 — Derrick Rose, Chicago

2010 — LeBron James, Cleveland

2009 — LeBron James, Cleveland

2008 — Kobe Bryant, L.A. Lakers

2007 — Dirk Nowitzki, Dallas

2006 — Steve Nash, Phoenix

2005 — Steve Nash, Phoenix

2004 — Kevin Garnett, Minnesota

2003 — Tim Duncan, San Antonio

2002 — Tim Duncan, San Antonio

2001 — Allen Iverson, Philadelphia 76ers

2000 — Shaquille O’Neal, L.A. Lakers

1999 — Karl Malone, Utah

1998 — Michael Jordan, Chicago

1997 — Karl Malone, Utah

1996 — Michael Jordan, Chicago

1995 — David Robinson, San Antonio

1994 — Hakeem Olajuwon, Houston

1993 — Charles Barkley, Phoenix

1992 — Michael Jordan, Chicago

1991 — Michael Jordan, Chicago

1990 — Magic Johnson, L.A. Lakers

1989 — Magic Johnson, L.A. Lakers

1988 — Michael Jordan, Chicago

1987 — Magic Johnson, L.A. Lakers

1986 — Larry Bird, Boston

1985 — Larry Bird, Boston

    • 1984 — Larry Bird, Boston

    1983 — Moses Malone, Philadelphia 76ers

    1982 — Moses Malone, Houston

    1981 — Julius Erving, Philadelphia 76ers

    1980 — Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, L.A. Lakers

    1979 — Moses Malone, Houston

    1978 — Bill Walton, Portland

    1977 — Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, L.A. Lakers

    1976 — Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, L.A. Lakers

    1975 — Bob McAdoo, Buffalo

    1974 — Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Milwaukee

    1973 — Dave Cowens, Boston

    1972 — Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Milwaukee

    1971 — Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Milwaukee

    1970 — Willis Reed, New York

    1969 — Wes Unseld, Baltimore

    1968 — Wilt Chamberlain, Philadelphia 76ers

    1967 — Wilt Chamberlain, Philadelphia 76ers

    1966 — Wilt Chamberlain, Philadelphia 76ers

    1965 — Bill Russell, Boston

    1964 — Oscar Robertson, Cincinnati

    1963 — Bill Russell, Boston

    1962 — Bill Russell, Boston

    1961 — Bill Russell, Boston

    1960 — Wilt Chamberlain, Philadelphia Warriors

    1959 — Bob Pettit, St. Louis

    1958 — Bill Russell, Boston

    1957 — Bob Cousy, Boston

    1956 — Bob Pettit, St. Louis

