Detroit takes on Philadelphia, aims to end 3-game skid

Detroit Pistons (8-25, 15th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (17-12, fifth in the Eastern Conference)

Philadelphia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE : 76ers -11.5; over/under is 225

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit heads into the matchup with Philadelphia after losing three games in a row.

The 76ers are 12-8 in Eastern Conference games. Philadelphia is the worst team in the Eastern Conference scoring 43.9 points per game in the paint.

The Pistons are 3-15 in conference games. Detroit is 5-19 against opponents with a winning record.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joel Embiid is scoring 33.0 points per game and averaging 10.0 rebounds for the 76ers. De’Anthony Melton is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

Bojan Bogdanovic is shooting 42.1% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Pistons, while averaging 21.1 points. Jaden Ivey is shooting 41.1% and averaging 13.5 points over the past 10 games for Detroit.

LAST 10 GAMES: 76ers: 7-3, averaging 116.3 points, 40.6 rebounds, 26.0 assists, 9.3 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.1 points per game.

Pistons: 3-7, averaging 116.3 points, 44.2 rebounds, 23.9 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.1 points.

INJURIES:

Pistons: Cade Cunningham: out for season (shin), Isaiah Livers: out (shoulder).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .