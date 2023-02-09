Embiid and the 76ers take on the Knicks

New York Knicks (30-26, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (34-19, third in the Eastern Conference)

Philadelphia; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Joel Embiid leads Philadelphia into a matchup with New York. He ranks second in the league averaging 33.3 points per game.

The 76ers are 5-5 against opponents in the Atlantic Division. Philadelphia scores 114.3 points while outscoring opponents by 3.5 points per game.

The Knicks are 4-7 in division matchups. New York ranks fifth in the Eastern Conference with 34.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Julius Randle averaging 8.6.

The teams square off for the fourth time this season. The Knicks won 108-97 in the last matchup on Feb. 5. Randle led the Knicks with 24 points, and Embiid led the 76ers with 31 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Embiid is shooting 53.1% and averaging 33.3 points for the 76ers. James Harden is averaging 18.2 points over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

Jalen Brunson is averaging 23.2 points and 6.2 assists for the Knicks. Randle is averaging 26.3 points, 13.1 rebounds and 5.2 assists over the past 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: 76ers: 7-3, averaging 116.4 points, 40.5 rebounds, 25.9 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.6 points per game.

Knicks: 5-5, averaging 114.7 points, 44.5 rebounds, 24.2 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.8 points.

INJURIES: 76ers: None listed.

Knicks: Mitchell Robinson: out (thumb).

