Orlando plays conference foe Philadelphia

Philadelphia 76ers (9-9, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Orlando Magic (5-13, 13th in the Eastern Conference)

Orlando, Florida; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Franz Wagner and the Orlando Magic host Tyrese Maxey and the Philadelphia 76ers.

The Magic are 2-8 against Eastern Conference opponents. Orlando is third in the Eastern Conference with 34.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Paolo Banchero averaging 7.5.

The 76ers have gone 7-7 against Eastern Conference opponents. Philadelphia is the best team in the Eastern Conference allowing only 106.6 points per game while holding opponents to 46.8% shooting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Terrence Ross is shooting 39.2% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Magic, while averaging 8.9 points. Wagner is shooting 49.4% and averaging 19.3 points over the past 10 games for Orlando.

Maxey is shooting 42.2% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the 76ers, while averaging 22.9 points and 4.4 assists. Joel Embiid is shooting 52.1% and averaging 21.5 points over the past 10 games for Philadelphia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Magic: 4-6, averaging 112.4 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.5 points per game.

76ers: 5-5, averaging 107.1 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.3 points.

INJURIES: Magic: Jonathan Isaac: out (knee), Wendell Carter Jr.: day to day (foot), Cole Anthony: out (oblique), Paolo Banchero: out (ankle), Markelle Fultz: out (toe), Moritz Wagner: out (ankle).

76ers: Matisse Thybulle: out (ankle), Joel Embiid: out (foot), Jaden Springer: out (quad), James Harden: out (foot), Tyrese Maxey: out (foot).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .