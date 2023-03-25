Phoenix hosts Philadelphia after Embiid’s 46-point game

Philadelphia 76ers (49-24, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (38-35, fifth in the Western Conference)

Phoenix; Saturday, 10 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE : Suns -1

BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia visits the Phoenix Suns after Joel Embiid scored 46 points in the 76ers’ 120-112 loss to the Golden State Warriors.

The Suns have gone 23-12 in home games. Phoenix has a 19-22 record against opponents over .500.

The 76ers are 23-13 on the road. Philadelphia is third in the Eastern Conference allowing only 110.3 points while holding opponents to 46.9% shooting.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The 76ers won 100-88 in the last matchup on Nov. 8.

TOP PERFORMERS: Torrey Craig is scoring 7.4 points per game and averaging 5.5 rebounds for the Suns. Devin Booker is averaging 33.5 points and 4.6 rebounds over the last 10 games for Phoenix.

Embiid is scoring 33.4 points per game with 10.2 rebounds and 4.2 assists for the 76ers. Tyrese Maxey is averaging 20.3 points and 3.1 rebounds while shooting 51.4% over the past 10 games for Philadelphia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Suns: 4-6, averaging 119.6 points, 42.1 rebounds, 27.8 assists, 7.0 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.2 points per game.

76ers: 8-2, averaging 120.9 points, 44.8 rebounds, 27.2 assists, 8.0 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 51.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.1 points.

INJURIES: Suns: Deandre Ayton: out (hip), Kevin Durant: out (ankle).

76ers: Danuel House Jr.: out (shoulder), Jalen McDaniels: out (hip), James Harden: out (achilles).

