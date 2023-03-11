76ers edge Trail Blazers on Embiid’s late jumper

Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid, right, reacts past Portland Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard after the 76ers won an NBA basketball game, Friday, March 10, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid, right, reacts past Portland Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard after the 76ers won an NBA basketball game, Friday, March 10, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid made a fadeaway jumper from the foul line with 1.1 seconds left to give the Philadelphia 76ers a 120-119 comeback victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday night.

Embiid scored 39 points, shaking off a double-team from Jusuf Nurkic and Damian Lillard on the winner. The basket gave Philadelphia its first lead of the game they trailed by 21 points late in the first half.

Portland’s last-second attempt after a timeout was tipped away on the inbound play, with Lillard’s shot coming after the horn.

James Harden added 19 points for Philadelphia despite struggling from the floor. Tyrese Maxey and DeAnthony Melton each had 13 to help the 76ers win their fourth straight game.

Anfernee Simons led Portland with 34 points on 8-of-12 shooting from 3-point range. Jeremi Grant had 24 points and Lillard 22.

LAKERS 122, RAPTORS 112

LOS ANGELES (AP) — D’Angelo Russell had 28 points and nine assists in his dynamic return from a six-game injury absence, Dennis Schröder added 23 points and seven assists and Los Angeles won for the seventh time in nine games.

Austin Reaves scored 18 points while Rui Hachimura and Jarred Vanderbilt added 16 apiece as the Lakers extended their impressive recent surge even with little contribution this time from Anthony Davis. The superstar big man had only eight points and nine rebounds while struggling against Toronto’s defense, but Russell and his teammates took charge before Davis sealed the win on his only field goal of the second half with 46 seconds to play.

Scottie Barnes scored 20 of his career-high 32 points in the second half, and O.G. Anunoby made his first 11 shots while scoring 31 points in the Raptors’ fourth loss to complete a tough five-game road trip. Toronto had won seven consecutive road games against the Lakers since 2014.

HAWKS 114, WIZARDS 107

WASHINGTON (AP) — Trae Young scored 28 points, including a key 3-pointer with 1:17 remaining that helped Atlanta hold off Washington.

The Hawks won in Washington for the second time in three days in what could be a preview of a play-in round matchup in the Eastern Conference. Atlanta is in eighth place, and the Wizards are a half-game up on Chicago for 10th.

The Wizards trailed by just three when Bradley Beal came up empty trying for a quick 2-pointer. Dejounte Murray made two free throws for Atlanta with 12.7 seconds left, and the Hawks closed out the game from there.

Beal led Washington with 27 points and Kristaps Porzingis added 22.

HEAT 119, CAVALIERS 115

MIAMI (AP) — Jimmy Butler scored 33 points, Tyler Herro added 25 and Miami rallied from a 14-point, second-half deficit to beat Cleveland.

Bam Adebayo scored 19 points and Max Strus had 14 for the Heat, who split a two-game home set with the Cavaliers.

Donovan Mitchell led all scorers with 42 points for Cleveland, which got 16 apiece from Isaac Okoro and Caris LeVert. Evan Mobley added 12 for the Cavaliers.

Cleveland (42-27) fell 3-1/2 games behind Philadelphia in the race for the No. 3 spot in the Eastern Conference. Miami (36-32) remains No. 7 in the East.

NETS 124, TIMBERWOLVES 123, OT

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Mikal Bridges scored 34 points and Spencer Dinwiddie blocked Mike Conley’s 3-point attempt as time expired to give Brooklyn its fourth victory in five outings.

Acquired from Phoenix last month in the deal that sent Kevin Durant to the Suns, Bridges has scored 30 or more points in four of his past five games.

Dinwiddie had 29 points and 11 assists, Cam Johnson — also part of the trade with Phoenix — recovered from taking a hit to the face to finish with 15 points and eight rebounds, and Royce O’Neale added 12 points and 15 rebounds off the bench.

Anthony Edwards led Minnesota with 32 points, but missed several key shots down the stretch. Rudy Gobert scored 26, his most since being acquired by the Timberwolves in the offseason.

SPURS 128, NUGGETS 120

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Keldon Johnson scored 23 points and San Antonio overcame 37 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists by Nikola Jokic to stun Denver.

Doug McDermott added 20 points and Jeremy Sochan had 19 points for San Antonio, which shot 54% in a balanced effort with their entire roster available for one of only a few times in an injury-riddled season.

It was Jokic’s 26th triple-double in what could be his third straight MVP season.

Jamal Murray added 24 points for Denver, which lost its second straight following a four-game winning streak.

