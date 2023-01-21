Philadelphia takes road win streak into matchup with Sacramento

Philadelphia 76ers (29-16, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (26-18, third in the Western Conference)

Sacramento, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia hits the road against Sacramento looking to extend its six-game road winning streak.

The Kings have gone 15-9 at home. Sacramento has a 10-7 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The 76ers are 12-9 in road games. Philadelphia ranks fifth in the Eastern Conference with 25.0 assists per game led by Joel Embiid averaging 4.2.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The 76ers won 123-103 in the last matchup on Dec. 14.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kevin Huerter averages 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Kings, scoring 15.3 points while shooting 41.6% from beyond the arc. De’Aaron Fox is averaging 23.4 points and 5.9 assists over the past 10 games for Sacramento.

Embiid is averaging 33.6 points, 9.8 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.7 blocks for the 76ers. James Harden is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 7-3, averaging 125.2 points, 43.9 rebounds, 27.1 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 50.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.2 points per game.

76ers: 8-2, averaging 120.1 points, 40.8 rebounds, 26.9 assists, 7.0 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 49.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.7 points.

INJURIES: Kings: None listed.

76ers: James Harden: day to day (foot).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .