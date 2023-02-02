AP NEWS
Philadelphia puts road win streak on the line against San Antonio

By The Associated PressFebruary 2, 2023 GMT

Philadelphia 76ers (33-17, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. San Antonio Spurs (14-38, 14th in the Western Conference)

San Antonio; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia will try to keep its seven-game road win streak alive when the 76ers face San Antonio.

The Spurs have gone 9-20 at home. San Antonio has an 8-26 record against teams over .500.

The 76ers have gone 13-9 away from home. Philadelphia is second in the Eastern Conference shooting 38.5% from deep. Georges Niang leads the 76ers shooting 41.8% from 3-point range.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Spurs won 114-105 in the last matchup on Oct. 22. Devin Vassell led the Spurs with 22 points, and Joel Embiid led the 76ers with 40 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keldon Johnson is shooting 33.7% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Spurs, while averaging 21.8 points. Tre Jones is shooting 44.2% and averaging 13.0 points over the past 10 games for San Antonio.

Niang is shooting 41.8% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the 76ers, while averaging 9.1 points. Embiid is averaging 27.9 points and 8.2 rebounds over the past 10 games for Philadelphia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spurs: 1-9, averaging 112.8 points, 43.2 rebounds, 27.4 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 127.7 points per game.

    • 76ers: 8-2, averaging 117.6 points, 39.9 rebounds, 27.0 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.9 points.

    INJURIES: Spurs: Devin Vassell: out (knee), Romeo Langford: out (adductor), Jeremy Sochan: day to day (back), Tre Jones: day to day (foot).

    76ers: None listed.

    ___

    The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

    All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.