Embiid leads Philadelphia into matchup against Washington

Washington Wizards (31-36, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (44-22, third in the Eastern Conference)

Philadelphia; Sunday, 6 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Joel Embiid leads Philadelphia into a matchup against Washington. He leads the NBA averaging 33.4 points per game.

The 76ers are 25-15 in conference matchups. Philadelphia averages 115.1 points while outscoring opponents by 4.1 points per game.

The Wizards are 18-23 in Eastern Conference play. Washington is 7-6 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The teams meet for the fourth time this season. The Wizards won 116-111 in the last matchup on Dec. 28.

TOP PERFORMERS: Embiid is averaging 33.4 points, 10.1 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.6 blocks for the 76ers. James Harden is averaging 21.2 points, 6.1 rebounds and 9.5 assists over the past 10 games for Philadelphia.

Kristaps Porzingis is averaging 23.2 points, 8.5 rebounds and 1.5 blocks for the Wizards. Bradley Beal is averaging 25.8 points, 5.2 rebounds and 6.5 assists over the last 10 games for Washington.

ADVERTISEMENT

LAST 10 GAMES: 76ers: 7-3, averaging 119.6 points, 40.4 rebounds, 24.8 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.3 points per game.

Wizards: 4-6, averaging 110.9 points, 43.4 rebounds, 25.6 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.3 points.

INJURIES: 76ers: None listed.

Wizards: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .