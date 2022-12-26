Embiid, Philadelphia set for matchup against Washington

Philadelphia 76ers (20-12, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (13-21, 12th in the Eastern Conference)

Washington; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers face the Washington Wizards. Embiid is first in the league averaging 33.1 points per game.

The Wizards are 7-13 in conference play. Washington gives up 113.7 points to opponents and has been outscored by 2.5 points per game.

The 76ers are 14-8 in Eastern Conference play. Philadelphia ranks second in the league giving up only 107.7 points while holding opponents to 46.2% shooting.

The teams square off for the third time this season. The Wizards won the last matchup 121-111 on Nov. 2. Kristaps Porzingis scored 30 points to help lead the Wizards to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Monte Morris is averaging 9.8 points and 5.1 assists for the Wizards. Kyle Kuzma is averaging 23.2 points and 7.0 rebounds while shooting 47.9% over the past 10 games for Washington.

Embiid is averaging 33.1 points, 9.8 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.6 blocks for the 76ers. De’Anthony Melton is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wizards: 2-8, averaging 111.7 points, 40.2 rebounds, 24.8 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.5 points per game.

76ers: 8-2, averaging 119.2 points, 41.6 rebounds, 26.6 assists, 8.6 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.3 points.

INJURIES: Wizards: Delon Wright: out (hamstring), Deni Avdija: day to day (back).

76ers: Tyrese Maxey: out (foot).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .