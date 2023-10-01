Government shutdown
Tupac Shakur arrest
Dianne Feinstein
Illinois truck crash
Clemson Tigers football
Sports

Cucho Hernández scores on a penalty kick in the 72nd minute to help the Crew tie the Union 1-1

 
Share

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Cucho Hernández scored on a penalty kick in the 72nd minute and the Columbus Crew tied the Philadelphia Union 1-1 on Saturday night.

Columbus (14-9-8) is unbeaten in 14 straight home matches in all competitions, including recording shutout wins in the previous three at Lower.com Field.

Philadelphia (14-8-9) has played five consecutive draws, including a 1-1 result against Dallas on Wednesday. The Union have lost only one of their last 10 regular-season matches, a 3-1 loss to Toronto on Aug. 30.

Hernández sent goalkeeper Andre Blake diving the wrong way to become the fourth player in Columbus history with at least 25 goal contributions (14 goals, 11 assists) in a single season.

Other news
Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi looks through the glass wall of a private box at the start of the team's U.S. Open Cup final soccer match against the Houston Dynamo, Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Houston won 2-1. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Lionel Messi misses another Inter Miami match with leg injury. His team rallies, ties NYCFC 1-1
Manchester City's Erling Haaland gestures during the English Premier League soccer match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Manchester City at the Molineux Stadium in Wolverhampton, England, Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)
Man City’s perfect start in the Premier League is over. Spurs and Arsenal close the gap at the top
Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Girona and Real Madrid, at the Montilivi stadium in Girona, Spain, Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Joan Monfort)
Bellingham impresses again as Real Madrid deals Girona its 1st defeat of season to go top of league

Hernández attempted eight shots to increase his league-high total to 17 matches this season with at least five shots.

Philadelphia defender Nathan Harriel headed in Kai Wagner’s corner kick in the 50th minute. Wagner recorded his 39th career regular-season assist.

Both teams play Wednesday, with the Crew visiting the New England Revolution while the Union host Atlanta United.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer