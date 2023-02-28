NFC champion Eagles name Johnson, Desai new coordinators

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles are moving on with new offensive and defensive coordinators.

The Eagles promoted quarterbacks coach Brian Johnson to offensive coordinator on Tuesday, replacing Shane Steichen after he left to become head coach of the Indianapolis Colts . The Eagles also named Sean Desai as defensive coordinator, hiring him away from his role as associate head coach with the Seattle Seahawks. Desai succeeds Jonathan Gannon, who left after the Super Bowl to become the head coach of the Arizona Cardinals .

Eagles coach Nick Sirianni praised Johnson’s work with NFL MVP finalist Jalen Hurts after the team lost to Kansas City in the Super Bowl.

“The trust was automatically there. Sometimes you have to develop the trust. A lot of times you have to develop the trust, but that was there,” Sirianni said. “And then with that, Brian’s great with, not just Jalen, with everybody. He can adapt and just be able to connect with anybody on our roster. And that’s offensively and defensively. And that’s one thing that I think Brian’s special at.”

The Eagles also named Alex Tanney as the new quarterbacks coach, Marcus Brady as senior offensive assistant and T.J. Paganetti as run game specialist/assistant tight ends coach.

