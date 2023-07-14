Crime laboratory officers arrive to the house where a suspect has been taken into custody on New York's Long Island in connection with a long-unsolved string of killings, known as the Gilgo Beach murders, Friday, July 14, 2023, in Massapequa Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)
Sports

Flyers place defenseman Tony DeAngelo on unconditional waivers a year after trade from Carolina

FILE - Philadelphia Flyers' Tony DeAngelo plays during an NHL hockey game, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, in Philadelphia. The Philadelphia Flyers have placed defenseman Tony DeAngelo on unconditional waivers after one season with the club. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Flyers have placed defenseman Tony DeAngelo on unconditional waivers after one season with the club.

DeAngelo was traded from Carolina to Philadelphia last July and signed a two-year, $10 million contract days later. He scored 42 points with 31 assists in a career-high 70 contests last season to rank sixth on the Flyers, who finished 14th in the Eastern Conference and missed the playoffs for the third consecutive season.

DeAngelo was a healthy scratch for the final five games under coach John Tortorella, with Philadelphia going as far as playing one defenseman short rather than dressing him.

“Do I agree with it, what happened in the last five games? Absolutely not,” he told reporters after the season. “I think it’s ridiculous that I didn’t play in the last five. But he’s the coach of the team. It’s not my job to decide that.”

The Flyers tried to earlier send DeAngelo back to Carolina, but the NHL said no because it was less than a year since he was dealt from the Hurricanes to the Flyers and the deal would have included salary retention.

DeAngelo also ranked second on the Flyers in assists and fourth with 174 shots. The seven-year veteran led Philadelphia with 19 power-play points.

Drafted 19th overall in the first round by Tampa Bay in 2014, he also played four seasons with the New York Rangers and one with Arizona. He has 199 career points with 154 assists.

