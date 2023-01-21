AP NEWS
Friday’s Scores

The Associated Press
January 21, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abington 83, William Tennent 46

Albert Gallatin 75, Laurel Highlands 55

Allentown Central Catholic 57, Emmaus 28

Archbishop Wood 34, Archbishop Carroll 20

Bedford 40, McConnellsburg High School 35

Berks Catholic 63, Daniel Boone 23

Berlin-Brothersvalley 69, Shade 12

Bermudian Springs 63, Biglerville 33

Bethlehem Catholic 56, Stroudsburg 37

Bethlehem Freedom 52, East Stroudsburg South 47

Bethlehem Liberty 70, East Stroudsburg North 16

Bodine 54, Overbrook 24

Cameron County 48, Galeton 28

Cardinal O’Hara 47, Bishop Shanahan 40

Cedar Cliff 57, Hershey 19

Central Bucks East 35, Council Rock North 28

Central Dauphin 49, Altoona 30

Central York 74, York 22

Clarion-Limestone 58, Forest Area 26

Conestoga Christian 39, Christian School of York 33

Conestoga Valley 47, Solanco 34

Cumberland Valley 56, Chambersburg 23

Dobbins 44, Rush 37

Dubois 51, Bradford 14

Easton 79, Pleasant Valley 25

Ellis School 46, Springdale 42

Ephrata 60, Garden Spot 25

Fairview 50, Union City 14

Fleetwood 50, Tulpehocken 25

Frankford 50, Kensington 34

Franklin Towne Charter 48, Abraham Lincoln 21

Freire Charter 52, Parkway Northwest 23

George School 53, Shipley 46

Greencastle Antrim 54, Shippensburg 33

Greenwood 44, St. Joseph’s Catholic 17

    • Hamburg 37, Antietam 5

    Hatboro-Horsham 48, Cheltenham 27

    Hazleton Area 44, Tunkhannock 23

    Hempfield 40, Cedar Crest 20

    Holy Redeemer 76, Hanover Area 17

    Johnstown Christian 49, Clearfield Alliance Christian 19

    Juniata 40, Newport 37, 2OT

    Kane Area 52, Brockway 25

    Karns City 46, Union 17

    Keystone 48, Allegheny-Clarion Valley 18

    Lebanon 60, Manheim Township 55

    Littlestown 58, Fairfield 56, 2OT

    Manheim Central 56, Elizabethtown 23

    Martin Luther King 30, School of the Future 18

    Masterman 43, GAMP 10

    Mechanicsburg 29, Lower Dauphin 12

    Middletown 41, Boiling Springs 39

    Mifflin County 70, Milton Hershey 48

    Millersburg 39, Line Mountain 34

    Mohawk 68, Aliquippa 53

    Moniteau 40, North Clarion 25

    Moorestown Friends, N.J. 37, Germantown Friends 31

    Moshannon Valley 49, Harmony 41

    Mount Lebanon 59, Canon-McMillan 33

    Mount Pleasant 60, Geibel Catholic 29

    Muhlenberg 34, Twin Valley 27

    Nanticoke Area 48, Wyoming Seminary 35

    Nazareth Area 69, Pocono Mountain East 51

    Neshaminy 48, Central Bucks West 37

    New Hope-Solebury High School 49, Quakertown 47

    New Oxford 59, Spring Grove 54

    Northampton 47, Allentown Allen 15

    Northeastern 45, Dover 30

    Northwest Area 50, Muncy 43

    Notre Dame 48, Baldwin 17

    Olney Charter 58, Edison 10

    Oswayo 30, Austin 15

    Otto-Eldred 67, Northern Potter 43

    Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 62, Winchester Thurston 45

    Oxford 49, Elkton, Md. 22

    Palmyra 47, Red Land 42, OT

    Parkland 60, Whitehall 31

    Paul Robeson 36, Philadelphia MC&S 32

    Penn Charter 54, Germantown Academy 39

    Pennridge 58, Bensalem 30

    Pennsbury 39, Central Bucks South 22

    Perry Traditional Academy 60, Carrick 26

    Philadelphia High School for Girls 41, Philadelphia George Washington 16

    Philadelphia Northeast 41, Parkway Center City 38

    Pine-Richland 61, Knoch 55

    Pittsburgh Obama 64, Taylor Allderdice 23

    Plum 49, Gateway 29

    Pocono Mountain West 63, Allentown Dieruff 28

    Port Allegany 45, Smethport 31

    Pottstown 61, Gratz 45

    Punxsutawney 55, West Shamokin 27

    Reading 60, Conrad Weiser 26

    Red Lion 38, Dallastown Area 33

    Redbank Valley 54, Clarion Area 17

    Sankofa Freedom 51, Motivation 36

    Solebury 49, Quakertown 47

    Souderton 52, Council Rock South 45

    St. Marys 58, Brookville 19

    Susquenita 37, East Juniata 29

    Trinity 79, Chartiers Valley 59

    Upper Dublin 49, Lower Moreland 22

    Upper Moreland 43, The Christian Academy 29

    Villa Victoria, N.J. 26, Girard College 23

    Waynesburg Central 47, South Allegheny 37

    West Greene 56, Carmichaels 43

    West Philadelphia 36, South Philadelphia 26

    West York 49, Kennard-Dale 25

    Western Wayne 45, Jim Thorpe 43

    Westinghouse 62, Brashear 28

    Williamsburg 75, Northern Bedford 33

    Windber 63, Conemaugh Valley 27

    Wyoming Area 51, MMI Prep 11

    Wyomissing 56, Kutztown 12

    York Suburban 42, Susquehannock 36

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

    All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.