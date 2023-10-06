Colorado funeral home
Powerball
Dick Butkus
Russia-Ukraine war
‘Nones’ on the rise
U.S. News

Police issue arrest warrant for 19-year-old acquaintance in death of Philadelphia journalist

Josh Kruger, left, then the Communications Director, the Office of Homeless Services at City of Philadelphia, at a tent encampment in Philadelphia, on Jan. 6, 2020. The journalist and advocate who rose from homelessness and addiction to serve as a spokesperson for Philadelphia's most vulnerable was shot and killed at his home early Monday, Oct. 2, 2023 police said. (Jessica Griffin/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)

Josh Kruger, left, then the Communications Director, the Office of Homeless Services at City of Philadelphia, at a tent encampment in Philadelphia, on Jan. 6, 2020. The journalist and advocate who rose from homelessness and addiction to serve as a spokesperson for Philadelphia’s most vulnerable was shot and killed at his home early Monday, Oct. 2, 2023 police said. (Jessica Griffin/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)

 
Share

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Police said Friday that they have issued an arrest warrant for a 19-year-old acquaintance in the death of a Philadelphia journalist who went from sleeping on the street to working for the mayor to writing urgent columns on the city’s most pressing social issues.

Josh Kruger, 39, was shot and killed at his Philadelphia home early Monday.

Police believe the acquaintance, Robert Edmond Davis, killed Kruger, who had been trying to help Davis “get through life,” Lt. Hamilton Marshmond told a news conference.

Police have video of the suspect in the area of Kruger’s home before the shooting, but Marshmond would not say exactly where. Marshmond also said that police do not know why Davis would kill Kruger.

Other news
This image provided by George Coloney/@Vortex.hz shows a shows a biker smashing a car’s back window on Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023 in Philadelphia. According to authorities, Cody Heron is accused of being the motorcyclist seen smashing in the back of a woman's car while her two young children were inside near Philadelphia's City Hall and then waving a gun at her after she confronted him has been charged with multiple counts of aggravated assault. (Courtesy of George Coloney/@Vortex.hz via AP)
Suspect in helmeted motorcyclist’s stomping of car window in Philadelphia is jailed on $2.5M bail
Aggravated assault charges filed in case of motorcyclist seen smashing in back of woman’s car
Shown is the aftermath of ransacked liquor store in Philadelphia, Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023. Police say groups of teenagers swarmed into stores across Philadelphia in an apparently coordinated effort, stuffed bags with merchandise and fled. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
More suspects to be charged in ransacking of Philadelphia stores, district attorney says

Davis is believed to be armed and dangerous, authorities said.

Requests for comment went unanswered Friday at phone numbers found in online and database searches for the suspect or someone who could speak on his behalf. Online court records do not list a lawyer for Davis in the past who might speak for him.

Davis’ last listed address was a couple blocks from Kruger’s home in south Philadelphia.

Kruger was shot seven times at about 1:30 a.m. and collapsed in the street after seeking help, police said. He was pronounced dead at a hospital a short time later.

The slaying was felt deeply at City Hall and among people involved in the many causes he cared about: addiction, homelessness, HIV and LGBTQ+ advocacy, journalism and bicycling, to name a few.

“One of the worst parts of being homeless in urban America is feeling invisible. When people don’t recognize your humanity, you begin to question it yourself,” he wrote in a 2015 column for The Philadelphia Citizen, just three years after he himself slept outside a law firm near Rittenhouse Square.

In more recent columns, he condemned City Council members as cowards for banning supervised injection sites in most parts of the city; dismissed debates about politically correct language over homelessness as beside the point; and, in a final column, dove into the city’s collective grief over the sudden death last month of Temple University’s acting president JoAnne Epps.

“To many Philadelphians, Epps was someone they truly loved — in part because she loved them,” he wrote, calling it a “solemn honor to write about someone after they’ve died.“

Mayor Jim Kenney, in a statement Monday, said that Kruger’s writing and advocacy showed how deeply he cared for the city, adding that “his light was dimmed much too soon.”

Kruger handled social media for the mayor and communications for the Office of Homeless Services from about 2016 to 2021. He left city government to focus on writing projects.

He wrote at various times for Philadelphia Weekly, Philadelphia City Paper, The Philadelphia Inquirer and other publications, earning awards for his poignant and often humorous style.

On his website, he described himself as a “militant bicyclist” and “a proponent of the singular they, the Oxford comma, and pre-Elon Twitter.”