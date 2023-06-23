Phillies begin 3-game series at home against the Mets

AP NEWS
By The Associated PressJune 23, 2023 GMT

New York Mets (34-40, fourth in the NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (38-36, third in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Friday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Kodai Senga (6-4, 3.53 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 87 strikeouts); Phillies: Taijuan Walker (7-3, 4.31 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 66 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies start a three-game series at home against the New York Mets on Friday.

Philadelphia has gone 19-13 in home games and 38-36 overall. The Phillies are 13-6 in games when they did not give up a home run.

New York is 34-40 overall and 17-25 in road games. The Mets have gone 23-14 in games when they scored five or more runs.

The teams square off Friday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nicholas Castellanos has 23 doubles, a triple and eight home runs while hitting .311 for the Phillies. J.T. Realmuto is 11-for-36 with two doubles, two triples and three home runs over the past 10 games.

    • Brandon Nimmo has 12 doubles, four triples, seven home runs and 32 RBI for the Mets. Pete Alonso is 4-for-24 with a double and three home runs over the last 10 games.

    LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 7-3, .274 batting average, 3.26 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

    Mets: 4-6, .237 batting average, 3.89 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

    INJURIES: Phillies: Seranthony Dominguez: 15-Day IL (oblique), Noah Song: 60-Day IL (back), Rhys Hoskins: 60-Day IL (acl)

    Mets: Josh Walker: day-to-day (leg), Tim Locastro: 60-Day IL (back), Elieser Hernandez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Edwin Uceta: 15-Day IL (ankle), Jose Quintana: 60-Day IL (rib), Sam Coonrod: 60-Day IL (lat), Bryce Montes de Oca: 60-Day IL (elbow), Edwin Diaz: 60-Day IL (knee)

    The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

