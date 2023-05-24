AP NEWS
Diamondbacks take 4-game road win streak into game against the Phillies

The Associated PressMay 24, 2023 GMT

Arizona Diamondbacks (29-20, second in the NL West) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (22-26, fourth in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Wednesday, 1:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Zac Gallen (6-2, 2.95 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 72 strikeouts); Phillies: Ranger Suarez (0-1, 10.50 ERA, 2.67 WHIP, eight strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Diamondbacks -118, Phillies -101; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks visit the Philadelphia Phillies looking to extend a four-game road winning streak.

Philadelphia has gone 13-10 at home and 22-26 overall. The Phillies have gone 10-3 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Arizona has a 15-10 record in road games and a 29-20 record overall. Diamondbacks hitters have a collective .330 on-base percentage, the eighth-best percentage in MLB play.

The matchup Wednesday is the third meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nicholas Castellanos has 16 doubles and five home runs for the Phillies. Bryson Stott is 12-for-39 with a double and three home runs over the past 10 games.

    • Christian Walker is second on the Diamondbacks with 21 extra base hits (10 doubles and 11 home runs). Lourdes Gurriel Jr. is 15-for-42 with five doubles, three home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

    LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 3-7, .233 batting average, 3.87 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

    Diamondbacks: 8-2, .244 batting average, 3.16 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

    INJURIES: Phillies: Brandon Marsh: day-to-day (shoulder), Darick Hall: 60-Day IL (thumb), Jose Alvarado: 15-Day IL (elbow), Cristian Pache: 10-Day IL (knee), Noah Song: 15-Day IL (back), Rafael Marchan: 60-Day IL (hand), Rhys Hoskins: 60-Day IL (acl)

    Diamondbacks: Carson Kelly: 60-Day IL (forearm), Anthony Misiewicz: 15-Day IL (calf), Joe Mantiply: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Kyle Lewis: 10-Day IL (illness), Cole Sulser: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mark Melancon: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Zach Davies: 15-Day IL (oblique), Corbin Martin: 60-Day IL (lat)

    ___

    The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

