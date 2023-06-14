Walker leads Diamondbacks against the Phillies after 4-hit outing

Philadelphia Phillies (33-34, third in the NL East) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (41-26, first in the NL West)

Phoenix; Wednesday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Ranger Suarez (1-2, 4.70 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 28 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Merrill Kelly (8-3, 3.16 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 82 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Diamondbacks -139, Phillies +118; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks take on the Philadelphia Phillies after Christian Walker’s four-hit game on Tuesday.

Arizona has a 41-26 record overall and a 21-15 record at home. The Diamondbacks have gone 17-7 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Philadelphia has a 33-34 record overall and a 14-23 record on the road. The Phillies have the eighth-best team slugging percentage in MLB play at .424.

The matchup Wednesday is the sixth time these teams square off this season. The Diamondbacks hold a 3-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Corbin Carroll leads Arizona with 14 home runs while slugging .604. Evan Longoria is 5-for-18 with three home runs and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

Nicholas Castellanos has eight home runs, 20 walks and 41 RBI while hitting .316 for the Phillies. Bryson Stott is 14-for-35 with a double, a triple, a home run and five RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 7-3, .280 batting average, 5.30 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Phillies: 8-2, .300 batting average, 3.44 ERA, outscored opponents by 24 runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Cole Sulser: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mark Melancon: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Corbin Martin: 60-Day IL (lat)

Phillies: Noah Song: 60-Day IL (back), Darick Hall: 60-Day IL (thumb), Cristian Pache: 10-Day IL (knee), Rafael Marchan: 60-Day IL (hand), Rhys Hoskins: 60-Day IL (acl)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .