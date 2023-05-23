Gurriel leads Diamondbacks against the Phillies after 4-hit game

Arizona Diamondbacks (28-20, second in the NL West) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (22-25, fourth in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Tuesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Ryne Nelson (1-2, 5.48 ERA, 1.48 WHIP, 32 strikeouts); Phillies: Matt Strahm (4-3, 2.73 ERA, .97 WHIP, 47 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Phillies -132, Diamondbacks +111; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks play the Philadelphia Phillies after Lourdes Gurriel Jr.’s four-hit game on Monday.

Philadelphia is 22-25 overall and 13-9 at home. Phillies hitters have a collective .322 on-base percentage, the 10th-ranked percentage in the NL.

Arizona has a 28-20 record overall and a 14-10 record on the road. The Diamondbacks rank seventh in the NL with 54 total home runs, averaging 1.1 per game.

Tuesday’s game is the second time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nicholas Castellanos has 15 doubles and five home runs for the Phillies. Bryson Stott is 12-for-40 with a double and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Gurriel has eight home runs, 13 walks and 27 RBI while hitting .321 for the Diamondbacks. Ketel Marte is 13-for-40 with a home run and three RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 4-6, .235 batting average, 3.77 ERA, outscored by seven runs

Diamondbacks: 8-2, .250 batting average, 3.36 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Darick Hall: 60-Day IL (thumb), Jose Alvarado: 15-Day IL (elbow), Cristian Pache: 10-Day IL (knee), Noah Song: 15-Day IL (back), Rafael Marchan: 60-Day IL (hand), Rhys Hoskins: 60-Day IL (acl)

Diamondbacks: Carson Kelly: 60-Day IL (forearm), Anthony Misiewicz: 15-Day IL (calf), Joe Mantiply: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Kyle Lewis: 10-Day IL (illness), Cole Sulser: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mark Melancon: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Zach Davies: 15-Day IL (oblique), Corbin Martin: 60-Day IL (lat)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .