Phillies aim to stop 5-game road skid, play the Braves
Philadelphia Phillies (23-27, fourth in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (31-19, first in the NL East)
Atlanta; Friday, 7:20 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Taijuan Walker (3-2, 5.79 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 42 strikeouts); Braves: Jared Shuster (1-2, 5.49 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 15 strikeouts)
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Braves -152, Phillies +130; over/under is 9 1/2 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies hit the road against the Atlanta Braves looking to break a five-game road slide.
Atlanta has gone 14-12 in home games and 31-19 overall. Braves pitchers have a collective 3.68 ERA, which leads the NL.
Philadelphia has a 9-17 record on the road and a 23-27 record overall. The Phillies have an 8-5 record in games decided by one run.
Friday’s game is the second meeting between these teams this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Ronald Acuna Jr. has 11 home runs, 28 walks and 27 RBI while hitting .332 for the Braves. Marcell Ozuna is 13-for-37 with three doubles, three home runs and nine RBI over the last 10 games.
Braves power past Phillies 8-5 behind bats of Riley, d'Arnaud
Strong pitching puts Florida St, Oklahoma St one win from Women's College World Series berths
Conforto goes 4 for 4 with a homer, Giants use six pitchers to blank Brewers 5-0
Alonso hits MLB-best 19th HR, Carrasco gets 1st win as Mets rout Cubs 10-1 to avoid sweep
Bryson Stott has nine doubles, five home runs and 20 RBI for the Phillies. Kyle Schwarber is 4-for-28 with a double and three home runs over the past 10 games.
LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 6-4, .255 batting average, 4.15 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs
Phillies: 3-7, .242 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored by 12 runs
INJURIES: Braves: Michael Tonkin: 15-Day IL (neck), Dylan Lee: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ehire Adrianza: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Wright: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Max Fried: 15-Day IL (forearm), Huascar Ynoa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kolby Allard: 60-Day IL (oblique), Tyler Matzek: 60-Day IL (elbow)
Phillies: Darick Hall: 60-Day IL (thumb), Jose Alvarado: 15-Day IL (elbow), Cristian Pache: 10-Day IL (knee), Noah Song: 15-Day IL (back), Rafael Marchan: 60-Day IL (hand), Rhys Hoskins: 60-Day IL (acl)
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.