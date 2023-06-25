Phillies play the Mets with series tied 1-1

New York Mets (35-41, fourth in the NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (39-37, third in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Sunday, 1:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Carlos Carrasco (2-3, 6.34 ERA, 1.55 WHIP, 28 strikeouts); Phillies: Zack Wheeler (6-4, 3.48 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 98 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Phillies -174, Mets +147; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies and New York Mets play on Sunday with the three-game series tied 1-1.

Philadelphia is 39-37 overall and 20-14 at home. Phillies hitters have a collective .414 slugging percentage to rank sixth in the NL.

New York is 35-41 overall and 18-26 in road games. The Mets rank sixth in the NL with 90 total home runs, averaging 1.2 per game.

The teams match up Sunday for the sixth time this season. The Mets lead the season series 4-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nicholas Castellanos has 23 doubles, a triple and nine home runs for the Phillies. Brandon Marsh is 15-for-37 with four doubles over the last 10 games.

Pete Alonso leads New York with 23 home runs while slugging .526. Brandon Nimmo is 11-for-40 with three home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 7-3, .258 batting average, 2.56 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

Mets: 4-6, .240 batting average, 4.19 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Seranthony Dominguez: 15-Day IL (oblique), Noah Song: 60-Day IL (back), Rhys Hoskins: 60-Day IL (acl)

Mets: Jeff McNeil: day-to-day (wrist), Josh Walker: day-to-day (leg), Tim Locastro: 60-Day IL (back), Elieser Hernandez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Edwin Uceta: 15-Day IL (ankle), Jose Quintana: 60-Day IL (rib), Sam Coonrod: 60-Day IL (lat), Bryce Montes de Oca: 60-Day IL (elbow), Edwin Diaz: 60-Day IL (knee)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .