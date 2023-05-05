Phillies play the Red Sox in first of 3-game series

Boston Red Sox (19-14, third in the AL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (15-17, fourth in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Friday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Chris Sale (2-2, 6.75 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 35 strikeouts); Phillies: Zack Wheeler (3-1, 3.86 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 41 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Phillies -167, Red Sox +142; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies host the Boston Red Sox to begin a three-game series.

Philadelphia has gone 8-5 at home and 15-17 overall. The Phillies have hit 35 total home runs to rank seventh in the NL.

Boston has a 6-7 record in road games and a 19-14 record overall. The Red Sox are 14-1 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nicholas Castellanos has four home runs, 11 walks and 20 RBI while hitting .309 for the Phillies. J.T. Realmuto is 10-for-36 with two doubles, a triple, a home run and four RBI over the last 10 games.

Rafael Devers has eight doubles and 11 home runs for the Red Sox. Masataka Yoshida is 18-for-39 with four doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 5-5, .242 batting average, 5.64 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

Red Sox: 7-3, .323 batting average, 4.35 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Cristian Pache: 10-Day IL (knee), Andrew Bellatti: 15-Day IL (tricep), Darick Hall: 10-Day IL (thumb), Noah Song: 15-Day IL (back), Rafael Marchan: 60-Day IL (hand), Nick Nelson: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Ranger Suarez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Rhys Hoskins: 60-Day IL (acl)

Red Sox: Alex Verdugo: day-to-day (illness), Kutter Crawford: day-to-day (knee), Garrett Whitlock: 15-Day IL (elbow), Yu Chang: 10-Day IL (hand), Zack Kelly: 60-Day IL (elbow), Wyatt Mills: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adam Duvall: 10-Day IL (wrist), Joely Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (oblique), James Paxton: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Adalberto Mondesi: 60-Day IL (knee), Trevor Story: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .