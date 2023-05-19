Phillies to end slide in matchup with the Cubs

Chicago Cubs (19-24, third in the NL Central) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (20-23, fourth in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Friday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Marcus Stroman (2-4, 3.24 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 47 strikeouts); Phillies: Ranger Suarez (0-0, 6.75 ERA, 2.00 WHIP, four strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Phillies -127, Cubs +107; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies come into a matchup with the Chicago Cubs after losing four straight games.

Philadelphia has gone 11-7 in home games and 20-23 overall. Phillies hitters are batting a collective .261, which ranks fourth in the NL.

Chicago is 8-13 in road games and 19-24 overall. The Cubs have a 12-4 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Schwarber leads Philadelphia with 10 home runs while slugging .396. Bryce Harper is 12-for-40 with two home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

Patrick Wisdom leads the Cubs with 12 home runs while slugging .577. Christopher Morel is 13-for-35 with two doubles, five home runs and 10 RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 5-5, .249 batting average, 3.31 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Cubs: 2-8, .252 batting average, 6.39 ERA, outscored by 25 runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Jose Alvarado: 15-Day IL (elbow), Cristian Pache: 10-Day IL (knee), Darick Hall: 10-Day IL (thumb), Noah Song: 15-Day IL (back), Rafael Marchan: 60-Day IL (hand), Rhys Hoskins: 60-Day IL (acl)

Cubs: Cody Bellinger: day-to-day (knee), Adrian Sampson: 60-Day IL (right meniscus), Brad Boxberger: 15-Day IL (forearm), Nico Hoerner: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Kyle Hendricks: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ethan Roberts: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .