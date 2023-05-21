Phillies and Cubs meet, winner takes 3-game series

Chicago Cubs (20-25, third in the NL Central) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (21-24, fourth in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Sunday, 1:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Justin Steele (6-1, 2.44 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 47 strikeouts); Phillies: Taijuan Walker (3-2, 6.53 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 39 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Phillies -121, Cubs +101; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Both the Philadelphia Phillies and the Chicago Cubs are looking for a series win with a victory on Sunday.

Philadelphia has a 12-8 record at home and a 21-24 record overall. The Phillies have a 10-2 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Chicago has a 9-14 record in road games and a 20-25 record overall. The Cubs are 19-4 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

The matchup Sunday is the third time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nicholas Castellanos has 14 doubles, five home runs and 26 RBI while hitting .299 for the Phillies. Bryce Harper is 12-for-39 with four doubles and a home run over the past 10 games.

Nico Hoerner has two home runs, nine walks and 23 RBI while hitting .304 for the Cubs. Christopher Morel is 16-for-42 with three doubles, seven home runs and 13 RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 5-5, .242 batting average, 3.52 ERA, even run differential

Cubs: 3-7, .265 batting average, 7.49 ERA, outscored by 22 runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Darick Hall: 60-Day IL (thumb), Jose Alvarado: 15-Day IL (elbow), Cristian Pache: 10-Day IL (knee), Noah Song: 15-Day IL (back), Rafael Marchan: 60-Day IL (hand), Rhys Hoskins: 60-Day IL (acl)

Cubs: Cody Bellinger: 10-Day IL (knee), Adrian Sampson: 60-Day IL (right meniscus), Brad Boxberger: 15-Day IL (forearm), Kyle Hendricks: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ethan Roberts: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .