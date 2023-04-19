White Sox and Phillies meet to decide series winner

Philadelphia Phillies (7-11, fourth in the NL East) vs. Chicago White Sox (7-11, fourth in the AL Central)

Chicago; Wednesday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Taijuan Walker (1-1, 4.20 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 14 strikeouts); White Sox: Mike Clevinger (2-0, 2.20 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 14 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Phillies -115, White Sox -104; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Both the Chicago White Sox and the Philadelphia Phillies are looking for a series win with a victory on Wednesday.

Chicago is 7-11 overall and 3-5 at home. The White Sox are 1-3 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Philadelphia is 7-11 overall and 4-8 in road games. The Phillies have a 4-2 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

The teams match up Wednesday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jake Burger leads Chicago with five home runs while slugging .962. Burger is 8-for-26 with five home runs and 10 RBI over the past 10 games.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kyle Schwarber leads Philadelphia with four home runs while slugging .448. Alec Bohm is 14-for-39 with two home runs and 13 RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 4-6, .224 batting average, 3.74 ERA, outscored by three runs

Phillies: 4-6, .302 batting average, 5.01 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

INJURIES: White Sox: Hanser Alberto: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Yoan Moncada: 10-Day IL (back), Matt Foster: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tim Anderson: 10-Day IL (knee), Joe Kelly: 15-Day IL (groin), Liam Hendriks: 15-Day IL (illness), Garrett Crochet: 15-Day IL (elbow)

Phillies: Darick Hall: 10-Day IL (thumb), Noah Song: 15-Day IL (back), Cristopher Sanchez: 15-Day IL (left tricep), Bryce Harper: 10-Day IL (elbow), Rafael Marchan: 60-Day IL (hand), Nick Nelson: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Ranger Suarez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Rhys Hoskins: 60-Day IL (acl)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .