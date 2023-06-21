Braves visit the Phillies on 3-game road win streak
Atlanta Braves (47-26, first in the NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (38-35, third in the NL East)
Philadelphia; Wednesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: AJ Smith-Shawver (1-0, 2.03 ERA, .98 WHIP, 11 strikeouts); Phillies: Aaron Nola (6-5, 4.66 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 93 strikeouts)
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Phillies -125, Braves +105; over/under is 8 1/2 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves visit the Philadelphia Phillies aiming to extend a three-game road winning streak.
Philadelphia is 38-35 overall and 19-12 at home. Phillies pitchers have a collective 4.31 ERA, which ranks seventh in the NL.
Atlanta is 47-26 overall and 23-11 on the road. The Braves have a 28-5 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.
The matchup Wednesday is the sixth time these teams match up this season. The Braves have a 3-2 advantage in the season series.
TOP PERFORMERS: Nicholas Castellanos has 23 doubles, a triple and eight home runs while hitting .315 for the Phillies. Kyle Schwarber is 11-for-42 with a double and three home runs over the past 10 games.
Bochy `dumbfounded' by `embarrassing' call that gives the White Sox a comeback win over the Rangers
Kershaw deals, and the Dodgers get 2 big breaks in a 2-0 win over the Angels
Yankees say Aaron Judge appears to respond to second toe injection
Pederson hits tying homer in 8th, draws winning walk for the Giants in the 9th
Matt Olson has 12 doubles, a triple, 21 home runs and 52 RBI for the Braves. Eddie Rosario is 14-for-37 with a double and five home runs over the last 10 games.
LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 7-3, .280 batting average, 3.77 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs
Braves: 8-2, .299 batting average, 3.90 ERA, outscored opponents by 31 runs
INJURIES: Phillies: Seranthony Dominguez: 15-Day IL (oblique), Noah Song: 60-Day IL (back), Rhys Hoskins: 60-Day IL (acl)
Braves: Sean Murphy: day-to-day (hamstring), Jesse Chavez: 15-Day IL (shin), Max Fried: 60-Day IL (forearm), Dylan Lee: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ehire Adrianza: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Wright: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Huascar Ynoa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kolby Allard: 60-Day IL (oblique), Tyler Matzek: 60-Day IL (elbow)
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.