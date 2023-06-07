Phillies host the Tigers on 3-game home win streak

Detroit Tigers (26-33, third in the AL Central) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (29-32, fourth in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Wednesday, 6:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Reese Olson (0-1, 3.60 ERA, .60 WHIP, six strikeouts); Phillies: Zack Wheeler (4-4, 4.33 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 79 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Phillies -250, Tigers +207; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies host the Detroit Tigers aiming to continue a three-game home winning streak.

Philadelphia has a 16-10 record at home and a 29-32 record overall. The Phillies have a 24-9 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Detroit has a 26-33 record overall and a 12-20 record in road games. The Tigers have gone 16-27 in games when they have allowed at least one home run.

Wednesday’s game is the third time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Schwarber leads Philadelphia with 16 home runs while slugging .425. Nicholas Castellanos is 16-for-39 with two home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

Spencer Torkelson has 13 doubles and five home runs for the Tigers. Riley Greene is 12-for-33 with three doubles, a triple, a home run and two RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 5-5, .248 batting average, 3.49 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Tigers: 3-7, .186 batting average, 4.12 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Alec Bohm: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Noah Song: 60-Day IL (back), Darick Hall: 60-Day IL (thumb), Jose Alvarado: 15-Day IL (elbow), Cristian Pache: 10-Day IL (knee), Rafael Marchan: 60-Day IL (hand), Rhys Hoskins: 60-Day IL (acl)

Tigers: Alex Faedo: 15-Day IL (finger), Trey Wingenter: 60-Day IL (biceps), Riley Greene: 10-Day IL (left fibula), Matt Vierling: 10-Day IL (back), Eduardo Rodriguez: 10-Day IL (finger), Spencer Turnbull: 15-Day IL (neck), Beau Brieske: 60-Day IL (arm), Freddy Pacheco: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Meadows: 60-Day IL (anxiety), Kerry Carpenter: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Matt Manning: 60-Day IL (foot), Tarik Skubal: 60-Day IL (elbow), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow)

