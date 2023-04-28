Phillies visit the Astros to begin 3-game series

Philadelphia Phillies (13-13, fourth in the NL East) vs. Houston Astros (14-11, first in the AL West)

Houston; Friday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Aaron Nola (1-2, 5.40 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 22 strikeouts); Astros: Framber Valdez (2-2, 2.25 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 34 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Astros -149, Phillies +127; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros host the Philadelphia Phillies to start a three-game series.

Houston is 6-7 at home and 14-11 overall. The Astros have a 12-4 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

Philadelphia has a 13-13 record overall and a 5-8 record on the road. The Phillies have a 7-0 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Friday’s game is the first time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Tucker has three doubles and five home runs while hitting .302 for the Astros. Yordan Alvarez is 7-for-39 with a double and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Bryson Stott has a .339 batting average to lead the Phillies, and has seven doubles and two home runs. Nicholas Castellanos is 16-for-38 with three home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 7-3, .247 batting average, 2.43 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

Phillies: 7-3, .244 batting average, 3.24 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

INJURIES: Astros: Chas McCormick: 10-Day IL (back), Yordan Alvarez: day-to-day (neck), Parker Mushinski: 15-Day IL (spine), Michael Brantley: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Lance McCullers Jr.: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jose Altuve: 10-Day IL (thumb)

Phillies: Taijuan Walker: day-to-day (forearm), Andrew Bellatti: 15-Day IL (tricep), Darick Hall: 10-Day IL (thumb), Noah Song: 15-Day IL (back), Bryce Harper: 10-Day IL (elbow), Rafael Marchan: 60-Day IL (hand), Nick Nelson: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Ranger Suarez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Rhys Hoskins: 60-Day IL (acl)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .