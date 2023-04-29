Phillies try to keep win streak alive against the Astros

Philadelphia Phillies (14-13, fourth in the NL East) vs. Houston Astros (14-12, second in the AL West)

Houston; Saturday, 5:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Zack Wheeler (2-1, 4.72 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 34 strikeouts); Astros: Cristian Javier (2-0, 3.21 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 29 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Astros -122, Phillies +103; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies will attempt to keep a three-game win streak alive when they play the Houston Astros.

Houston has a 14-12 record overall and a 6-8 record at home. The Astros are 12-4 in games when they record eight or more hits.

Philadelphia has a 14-13 record overall and a 6-8 record on the road. The Phillies are 7-0 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

The teams play Saturday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yordan Alvarez leads Houston with six home runs while slugging .533. Jeremy Pena is 10-for-38 with three home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

Alec Bohm has five doubles and three home runs for the Phillies. Nicholas Castellanos is 13-for-38 with a double and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 7-3, .243 batting average, 2.63 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

Phillies: 7-3, .230 batting average, 2.93 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

INJURIES: Astros: Chas McCormick: 10-Day IL (back), Yordan Alvarez: day-to-day (neck), Parker Mushinski: 15-Day IL (spine), Michael Brantley: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Lance McCullers Jr.: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jose Altuve: 10-Day IL (thumb)

Phillies: Cristian Pache: day-to-day (knee), Taijuan Walker: day-to-day (forearm), Andrew Bellatti: 15-Day IL (tricep), Darick Hall: 10-Day IL (thumb), Noah Song: 15-Day IL (back), Bryce Harper: 10-Day IL (elbow), Rafael Marchan: 60-Day IL (hand), Nick Nelson: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Ranger Suarez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Rhys Hoskins: 60-Day IL (acl)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .