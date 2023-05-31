Mets look to keep home win streak going, host the Phillies

Philadelphia Phillies (25-29, fourth in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (28-27, third in the NL East)

New York; Wednesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Aaron Nola (4-3, 4.59 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 60 strikeouts); Mets: Carlos Carrasco (1-2, 6.75 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 15 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Phillies -121, Mets +102; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets will try to keep a six-game home win streak going when they play the Philadelphia Phillies.

New York is 13-9 in home games and 28-27 overall. Mets hitters have a collective .326 on-base percentage, the sixth-ranked percentage in the NL.

Philadelphia has gone 11-19 on the road and 25-29 overall. The Phillies have the 10th-ranked team on-base percentage in the NL at .319.

Wednesday’s game is the second time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pete Alonso leads New York with 20 home runs while slugging .558. Francisco Alvarez is 12-for-37 with five home runs and 13 RBI over the past 10 games.

Nicholas Castellanos has 18 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 28 RBI while hitting .295 for the Phillies. Bryson Stott is 12-for-37 with two doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 6-4, .276 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Phillies: 5-5, .236 batting average, 4.19 ERA, outscored by two runs

INJURIES: Mets: Tim Locastro: 60-Day IL (back), Elieser Hernandez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Edwin Uceta: 15-Day IL (ankle), Omar Narvaez: 60-Day IL (calf), Stephen Ridings: 60-Day IL (lat), Jose Quintana: 60-Day IL (rib), Sam Coonrod: 60-Day IL (lat), Bryce Montes de Oca: 60-Day IL (elbow), Edwin Diaz: 60-Day IL (knee)

Phillies: Noah Song: 60-Day IL (back), Darick Hall: 60-Day IL (thumb), Jose Alvarado: 15-Day IL (elbow), Cristian Pache: 10-Day IL (knee), Rafael Marchan: 60-Day IL (hand), Rhys Hoskins: 60-Day IL (acl)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .