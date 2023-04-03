Phillies try to stop road losing streak, play the Yankees

Philadelphia Phillies (0-2) vs. New York Yankees (2-1)

New York; Monday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Taijuan Walker (0-0); Yankees: Nestor Cortes (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Yankees -173, Phillies +149; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies will attempt to stop a three-game road slide when they take on the New York Yankees.

New York went 99-63 overall and 57-24 at home last season. The Yankees pitching staff averaged 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings while giving up 3.5 runs per game in the 2022 season.

Philadelphia had an 87-75 record overall and a 40-41 record in road games last season. The Phillies averaged 3.0 extra base hits per game, including 1.3 home runs.

INJURIES: Yankees: Lou Trivino: 15-Day IL (elbow), Harrison Bader: 10-Day IL (oblique), Carlos Rodon: 15-Day IL (forearm), Luis Severino: 15-Day IL (lat), Frankie Montas: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Gil: 60-Day IL (elbow), Scott Effross: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ben Rortvedt: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Tommy Kahnle: 15-Day IL (biceps)

Phillies: Noah Song: 15-Day IL (back), Cristopher Sanchez: 15-Day IL (left tricep), Bryce Harper: 10-Day IL (elbow), Rafael Marchan: 60-Day IL (hand), Nick Nelson: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Ranger Suarez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Rhys Hoskins: 60-Day IL (acl)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .