Giants play the Phillies with 1-0 series lead

Philadelphia Phillies (20-21, third in the NL East) vs. San Francisco Giants (18-23, fourth in the NL West)

San Francisco; Tuesday, 9:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Zack Wheeler (3-2, 3.80 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 53 strikeouts); Giants: Alex Cobb (3-1, 1.70 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 41 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Phillies -117, Giants -102; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants lead 1-0 in a three-game series with the Philadelphia Phillies.

San Francisco has an 11-10 record in home games and an 18-23 record overall. The Giants have gone 10-4 in games when they did not give up a home run.

Philadelphia has a 20-21 record overall and a 9-14 record in road games. Phillies hitters are batting a collective .261, which ranks fourth in the NL.

The matchup Tuesday is the second time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: J.D. Davis has four doubles and seven home runs for the Giants. Michael Conforto is 8-for-31 with a double and four home runs over the last 10 games.

Kyle Schwarber leads Philadelphia with nine home runs while slugging .388. Bryce Harper is 14-for-39 with two home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 4-6, .246 batting average, 4.14 ERA, outscored by eight runs

Phillies: 5-5, .247 batting average, 3.58 ERA, even run differential

INJURIES: Giants: Joc Pederson: 10-Day IL (hand), Anthony DeSclafani: day-to-day (toe), Austin Slater: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Thomas Szapucki: 60-Day IL (left arm), Luis Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (back)

Phillies: Jose Alvarado: 15-Day IL (elbow), Cristian Pache: 10-Day IL (knee), Darick Hall: 10-Day IL (thumb), Noah Song: 15-Day IL (back), Rafael Marchan: 60-Day IL (hand), Rhys Hoskins: 60-Day IL (acl)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .