Giants bring 3-game losing streak into matchup with the Phillies

Philadelphia Phillies (20-20, second in the NL East) vs. San Francisco Giants (17-23, fourth in the NL West)

San Francisco; Monday, 9:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Bailey Falter (0-6, 5.75 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 26 strikeouts); Giants: Alex Wood (0-0, 2.45 ERA, 1.64 WHIP, 12 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Giants -116, Phillies -104; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants come into a matchup against the Philadelphia Phillies as losers of three games in a row.

San Francisco has a 17-23 record overall and a 10-10 record at home. The Giants have hit 62 total home runs to rank third in the NL.

Philadelphia has a 20-20 record overall and a 9-13 record on the road. The Phillies have hit 42 total home runs to rank eighth in the NL.

Monday’s game is the first time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Thairo Estrada has nine doubles, six home runs and 14 RBI for the Giants. Michael Conforto is 6-for-31 with a double, three home runs and four RBI over the past 10 games.

Nicholas Castellanos has 14 doubles and five home runs while hitting .316 for the Phillies. Bryce Harper is 13-for-39 with three doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 4-6, .235 batting average, 4.14 ERA, outscored by nine runs

Phillies: 5-5, .237 batting average, 4.90 ERA, outscored by nine runs

INJURIES: Giants: Anthony DeSclafani: day-to-day (toe), Joc Pederson: day-to-day (hand), Austin Slater: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Mike Yastrzemski: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Thomas Szapucki: 60-Day IL (left arm), Luis Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (back)

Phillies: Jose Alvarado: 15-Day IL (elbow), Cristian Pache: 10-Day IL (knee), Darick Hall: 10-Day IL (thumb), Noah Song: 15-Day IL (back), Rafael Marchan: 60-Day IL (hand), Rhys Hoskins: 60-Day IL (acl)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .