Phillies and Mariners meet in series rubber match

Seattle Mariners (11-13, fourth in the AL West) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (12-13, fourth in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Thursday, 1:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: George Kirby (2-1, 3.57 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 17 strikeouts); Phillies: Matt Strahm (1-2, 3.00 ERA, .94 WHIP, 27 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Phillies -115, Mariners -105; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies and Seattle Mariners meet on Thursday with the winner claiming the three-game series.

Philadelphia has a 7-5 record at home and a 12-13 record overall. The Phillies have a 6-2 record in games when they did not give up a home run.

Seattle has gone 4-4 on the road and 11-13 overall. The Mariners have a 7-4 record in games when they did not give up a home run.

Thursday’s game is the third time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nicholas Castellanos has 10 doubles and three home runs for the Phillies. Bryson Stott is 13-for-45 with two doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Jarred Kelenic leads Seattle with seven home runs while slugging .688. Teoscar Hernandez is 9-for-39 with three home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 7-3, .282 batting average, 3.44 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

Mariners: 5-5, .210 batting average, 3.86 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Taijuan Walker: day-to-day (forearm), Andrew Bellatti: 15-Day IL (tricep), Darick Hall: 10-Day IL (thumb), Noah Song: 15-Day IL (back), Bryce Harper: 10-Day IL (elbow), Rafael Marchan: 60-Day IL (hand), Nick Nelson: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Ranger Suarez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Rhys Hoskins: 60-Day IL (acl)

Mariners: Evan White: 60-Day IL (adductor), Andres Munoz: 15-Day IL (deltoid), Robbie Ray: 15-Day IL (flexor), Taylor Trammell: 10-Day IL (hand), Dylan Moore: 10-Day IL (olique)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .