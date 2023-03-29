Rangers host the Phillies in the season opener

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Texas Rangers

Arlington, Texas; Thursday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Aaron Nola (0-0); Rangers: Jacob deGrom (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Rangers -135, Phillies +115; over/under is 6 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers host the Philadelphia Phillies for the season opener.

Texas had a 68-94 record overall and a 34-47 record in home games last season. The Rangers pitching staff put up a 4.22 ERA collectively last season while averaging 8.3 strikeouts and 3.6 walks per nine innings.

Philadelphia went 87-75 overall and 40-41 in road games a season ago. The Phillies pitching staff had a collective 3.97 ERA last season while averaging 9.0 strikeouts and 2.9 walks per nine innings.

INJURIES: Rangers: Brett Martin: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Phillies: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .