Rangers bring 1-0 series advantage over Phillies into game 2

Philadelphia Phillies (0-1) vs. Texas Rangers (1-0)

Arlington, Texas; Saturday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Zack Wheeler (0-0); Rangers: Nathan Eovaldi (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Phillies -129, Rangers +108; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers take a 1-0 lead into the latest game of the series against the Philadelphia Phillies.

Texas had a 68-94 record overall and a 34-47 record at home last season. The Rangers averaged 8.1 hits per game last season while batting a collective .238 and slugging .395.

Philadelphia went 87-75 overall and 40-41 on the road a season ago. The Phillies pitching staff had a collective 3.97 ERA while averaging 9.0 strikeouts per nine innings in the 2022 season.

INJURIES: Rangers: Leody Taveras: 10-Day IL (oblique), Spencer Howard: 15-Day IL (lat), Josh Sborz: 15-Day IL (ankle), Glenn Otto: 60-Day IL (lat), Jake Odorizzi: 60-Day IL (leg), Brett Martin: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Phillies: Noah Song: 15-Day IL (back), Cristopher Sanchez: 15-Day IL (left tricep), Bryce Harper: 10-Day IL (elbow), Rafael Marchan: 60-Day IL (hand), Nick Nelson: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Ranger Suarez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Rhys Hoskins: 60-Day IL (acl)

