Nationals start 3-game series against the Phillies

Philadelphia Phillies (25-31, fourth in the NL East) vs. Washington Nationals (24-32, fifth in the NL East)

Washington; Friday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Zack Wheeler (4-4, 3.60 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 76 strikeouts); Nationals: Josiah Gray (4-5, 2.77 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 51 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Phillies -180, Nationals +154; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals open a three-game series at home against the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday.

Washington has an 11-17 record in home games and a 24-32 record overall. Nationals hitters are batting a collective .264, the best team batting average in the NL.

Philadelphia has an 11-21 record in road games and a 25-31 record overall. The Phillies are 21-8 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season between the two clubs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luis Garcia has eight doubles, a triple, four home runs and 24 RBI for the Nationals. Keibert Ruiz is 10-for-34 with a double and four home runs over the last 10 games.

Nicholas Castellanos has five home runs, 16 walks and 29 RBI while hitting .300 for the Phillies. Bryson Stott is 11-for-41 with two doubles, a home run and three RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 5-5, .286 batting average, 4.85 ERA, outscored by five runs

Phillies: 3-7, .220 batting average, 4.71 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Victor Robles: 10-Day IL (back), Israel Pineda: 10-Day IL (finger), Stephen Strasburg: 60-Day IL (ribs/shoulder), Tanner Rainey: 60-Day IL (elbow), Victor Arano: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Cade Cavalli: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Phillies: Alec Bohm: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Noah Song: 60-Day IL (back), Darick Hall: 60-Day IL (thumb), Jose Alvarado: 15-Day IL (elbow), Cristian Pache: 10-Day IL (knee), Rafael Marchan: 60-Day IL (hand), Rhys Hoskins: 60-Day IL (acl)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .