Nationals start 3-game series against the Phillies

By The Associated PressJune 2, 2023 GMT

Philadelphia Phillies (25-31, fourth in the NL East) vs. Washington Nationals (24-32, fifth in the NL East)

Washington; Friday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Zack Wheeler (4-4, 3.60 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 76 strikeouts); Nationals: Josiah Gray (4-5, 2.77 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 51 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Phillies -180, Nationals +154; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals open a three-game series at home against the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday.

Washington has an 11-17 record in home games and a 24-32 record overall. Nationals hitters are batting a collective .264, the best team batting average in the NL.

Philadelphia has an 11-21 record in road games and a 25-31 record overall. The Phillies are 21-8 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season between the two clubs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luis Garcia has eight doubles, a triple, four home runs and 24 RBI for the Nationals. Keibert Ruiz is 10-for-34 with a double and four home runs over the last 10 games.

    • Nicholas Castellanos has five home runs, 16 walks and 29 RBI while hitting .300 for the Phillies. Bryson Stott is 11-for-41 with two doubles, a home run and three RBI over the past 10 games.

    LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 5-5, .286 batting average, 4.85 ERA, outscored by five runs

    Phillies: 3-7, .220 batting average, 4.71 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

    INJURIES: Nationals: Victor Robles: 10-Day IL (back), Israel Pineda: 10-Day IL (finger), Stephen Strasburg: 60-Day IL (ribs/shoulder), Tanner Rainey: 60-Day IL (elbow), Victor Arano: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Cade Cavalli: 60-Day IL (elbow)

    Phillies: Alec Bohm: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Noah Song: 60-Day IL (back), Darick Hall: 60-Day IL (thumb), Jose Alvarado: 15-Day IL (elbow), Cristian Pache: 10-Day IL (knee), Rafael Marchan: 60-Day IL (hand), Rhys Hoskins: 60-Day IL (acl)

    The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

