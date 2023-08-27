Jacksonville store shooting
Sports

Uhre scores early, leads Union to 3-1 victory over DC United

 
WASHINGTON (AP) — Mikael Uhre scored the first of three first-half goals and the Philadelphia Union defeated D.C. United 3-1 on Saturday night.

Philadelphia (13-7-4) jumped on top early when Uhre took a pass from Julián Carranza in the fifth minute and scored for an eighth time this season.

Jack McGlynn picked up his second goal of the season and the third of his career eight minutes later, scoring unassisted to put the Union up 2-0.

Dániel Gazdag netted his 10th goal of the campaign on a penalty kick in the 38th minute and the Union took a 3-0 lead into halftime.

DC United (8-12-6) avoided its fourth straight shutout when Theodore Ku-DiPietro found the net in the 88th minute with an assist from Ruan. It was Ku-DiPietro’s fourth goal this season.

Andre Blake totaled five saves for Philadelphia. Tyler Miller saved seven shots for DC United.

The two clubs played to a scoreless draw earlier this season after the Union won both match-ups last season by a combined 13-0 score. The Union improve to 5-8-7 in their last 20 road matches in all competitions, including a pair of shootout losses.

Philadelphia had played eight straight matches at home. The Union’s last road win was a 2-0 victory over Nashville on July 12.

Philadelphia travels to play Toronto FC on Wednesday. DC United returns home to host the Chicago Fire on Saturday.

