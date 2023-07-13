Storm clouds pass over downtown Chicago and the Bronzeville neighborhood of the city heading East out over Lake Michigan as the National Weather Service continued to issue multiple tornado warnings in the greater metropolitan area Wednesday, July 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Sports

Gazdag’s two PK goals spark Union to 2-0 win over Nashville

Nashville SC defender Shaq Moore (18) and Philadelphia Union forward Julián Carranza (9) each receive a red card during the second half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, July 12, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
1 of 11 | 

Nashville SC defender Shaq Moore (18) and Philadelphia Union forward Julián Carranza (9) each receive a red card during the second half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, July 12, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Nashville SC defender Daniel Lovitz (2) receives a red card during the second half of the team's MLS soccer match against Philadelphia Union, Wednesday, July 12, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
2 of 11 | 

Nashville SC defender Daniel Lovitz (2) receives a red card during the second half of the team’s MLS soccer match against Philadelphia Union, Wednesday, July 12, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Philadelphia Union defender Nathan Harriel, below, kicks the ball away from Nashville SC forward Jacob Shaffelburg during the second half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, July 12, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
3 of 11 | 

Philadelphia Union defender Nathan Harriel, below, kicks the ball away from Nashville SC forward Jacob Shaffelburg during the second half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, July 12, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Nashville SC midfielder Fafa Picault kicks the ball past Philadelphia Union defenders during the second half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, July 12, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
4 of 11 | 

Nashville SC midfielder Fafa Picault kicks the ball past Philadelphia Union defenders during the second half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, July 12, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Nashville SC defender Lukas MacNaughton, left, collides with Philadelphia Union forward Mikael Uhre during the second half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, July 12, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
5 of 11 | 

Nashville SC defender Lukas MacNaughton, left, collides with Philadelphia Union forward Mikael Uhre during the second half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, July 12, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Philadelphia Union forward Mikael Uhre kicks the ball past a Nashville SC during the second half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, July 12, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
6 of 11 | 

Philadelphia Union forward Mikael Uhre kicks the ball past a Nashville SC during the second half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, July 12, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Nashville SC midfielder Hany Mukhtar, right, flies through the air after being tripped by Philadelphia Union defender Nathan Harriel, left, during the second half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, July 12, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
7 of 11 | 

Nashville SC midfielder Hany Mukhtar, right, flies through the air after being tripped by Philadelphia Union defender Nathan Harriel, left, during the second half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, July 12, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Nashville SC midfielder Hany Mukhtar, right, kicks the ball past Philadelphia Union defender Jakob Glesnes, left, during the second half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, July 12, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
8 of 11 | 

Nashville SC midfielder Hany Mukhtar, right, kicks the ball past Philadelphia Union defender Jakob Glesnes, left, during the second half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, July 12, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Philadelphia Union defender Jack Elliott (3) blocks a shot on by Nashville SC midfielder Alex Muyl, right, during the second half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, July 12, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
9 of 11 | 

Philadelphia Union defender Jack Elliott (3) blocks a shot on by Nashville SC midfielder Alex Muyl, right, during the second half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, July 12, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Philadelphia Union defender Jack Elliott, left, kicks the ball away from Nashville SC forward Teal Bunbury during the second half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, July 12, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
10 of 11 | 

Philadelphia Union defender Jack Elliott, left, kicks the ball away from Nashville SC forward Teal Bunbury during the second half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, July 12, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Nashville SC midfielder Alex Muyl, right, kicks the the ball past Philadelphia Union midfielder Leon Flach during the second half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, July 12, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
11 of 11 | 

Nashville SC midfielder Alex Muyl, right, kicks the the ball past Philadelphia Union midfielder Leon Flach during the second half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, July 12, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
 
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Dániel Gazdag scored on a penalty kick in each half and the Philadelphia Union beat Nashville SC 2-0 on Wednesday night in a match that saw three players exit in the second half due to red cards

Gazdag gave the Union (11-7-4) a 1-0 lead in the 40th minute after a foul by Nashville’s Daniel Lovitz. He added an insurance goal in the 84th minute after a second yellow card on Lovitz — forcing Nashville (11-7-5) to play a man down. Gazdag has nine goals and nine assists this season.

Nashville’s Shaq Moore and Philadelphia’s Julián Carranza both received red cards in the fifth minute of stoppage time for violent conduct.

Joe Bendik did not have to make a save to earn the clean sheet for the Union. Joe Willis stopped three shots for Nashville.

The Union snap a two-match losing streak with their first shutout since a 3-0 victory over CF Montreal to begin June.

The Union pulled to within a point of third-place Nashville in the Eastern Conference with the win.

Philadelphia returns home to host New York City FC on Saturday. Nashville travels to play FC Cincinnati on Saturday.

