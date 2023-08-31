Trump’s New York lawsuit
Toronto stuns Union 3-1 to snap 10-match losing streak

Toronto FC forward Deandre Kerr (29) scores as Philadelphia Union defender Olivier Mbaizo (15) defends during the second half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, in Toronto. (Spencer Colby/The Canadian Press via AP)
Toronto FC forward Deandre Kerr (29) scores as Philadelphia Union defender Olivier Mbaizo (15) defends during the second half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, in Toronto. (Spencer Colby/The Canadian Press via AP)
Toronto FC forward Deandre Kerr, left, celebrates his goal against the Philadelphia Union during the second half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, in Toronto. (Spencer Colby/The Canadian Press via AP)
Toronto FC forward Deandre Kerr, left, celebrates his goal against the Philadelphia Union during the second half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, in Toronto. (Spencer Colby/The Canadian Press via AP)
Toronto FC midfielder Federico Bernardeschi (10) is stopped by Philadelphia Union goalkeeper Andre Blake during the second half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, in Toronto. (Spencer Colby/The Canadian Press via AP)
Toronto FC midfielder Federico Bernardeschi (10) is stopped by Philadelphia Union goalkeeper Andre Blake during the second half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, in Toronto. (Spencer Colby/The Canadian Press via AP)
Toronto FC defender Raoul Petretta (28) slides in front of Philadelphia Union forward Mikael Uhre (7) during the first half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, in Toronto. (Spencer Colby/The Canadian Press via AP)
Toronto FC defender Raoul Petretta (28) slides in front of Philadelphia Union forward Mikael Uhre (7) during the first half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, in Toronto. (Spencer Colby/The Canadian Press via AP)
Toronto FC midfielder Jonathan Osorio, right, defends against Philadelphia Union midfielder Jose Martinez during the first half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, in Toronto. (Spencer Colby/The Canadian Press via AP)
Toronto FC midfielder Jonathan Osorio, right, defends against Philadelphia Union midfielder Jose Martinez during the first half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, in Toronto. (Spencer Colby/The Canadian Press via AP)
Toronto FC midfielder Alonso Coello (52) heads the ball during the first half of the team's MLS soccer match against the Philadelphia Union on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, in Toronto. (Spencer Colby/The Canadian Press via AP)
Toronto FC midfielder Alonso Coello (52) heads the ball during the first half of the team’s MLS soccer match against the Philadelphia Union on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, in Toronto. (Spencer Colby/The Canadian Press via AP)
Toronto FC midfielder Franco Ibarra, center left, is tripped by Philadelphia Union midfielder Daniel Gazdag during the first half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, in Toronto. (Spencer Colby/The Canadian Press via AP)
Toronto FC midfielder Franco Ibarra, center left, is tripped by Philadelphia Union midfielder Daniel Gazdag during the first half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, in Toronto. (Spencer Colby/The Canadian Press via AP)
Toronto FC midfielder Kobe Franklin (19) and Philadelphia Union defender Kai Wagner vie for the ball during the first half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, in Toronto. (Spencer Colby/The Canadian Press via AP)
Toronto FC midfielder Kobe Franklin (19) and Philadelphia Union defender Kai Wagner vie for the ball during the first half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, in Toronto. (Spencer Colby/The Canadian Press via AP)
Newly appointed head coach of Toronto FC John Herdman, right, takes a selfie with a fan prior to an MLS soccer match against the Philadelphia Union, Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, in Toronto. (Spencer Colby/The Canadian Press via AP)
Newly appointed head coach of Toronto FC John Herdman, right, takes a selfie with a fan prior to an MLS soccer match against the Philadelphia Union, Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, in Toronto. (Spencer Colby/The Canadian Press via AP)
Philadelphia Union defender Jack Elliott (3) fights for control of the ball with Toronto FC forward Lorenzo Insigne (24) during the second half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, in Toronto. (Spencer Colby/The Canadian Press via AP)
Philadelphia Union defender Jack Elliott (3) fights for control of the ball with Toronto FC forward Lorenzo Insigne (24) during the second half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, in Toronto. (Spencer Colby/The Canadian Press via AP)
Philadelphia Union goalkeeper Andre Blake (18) reacts after making contact with Toronto FC midfielder Federico Bernardeschi during the second half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, in Toronto. (Spencer Colby/The Canadian Press via AP)
Philadelphia Union goalkeeper Andre Blake (18) reacts after making contact with Toronto FC midfielder Federico Bernardeschi during the second half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, in Toronto. (Spencer Colby/The Canadian Press via AP)
Toronto FC midfielder Alonso Coello, left, and Philadelphia Union forward Julian Carranza fight for control of the ball during the second half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, in Toronto. (Spencer Colby/The Canadian Press via AP)
Toronto FC midfielder Alonso Coello, left, and Philadelphia Union forward Julian Carranza fight for control of the ball during the second half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, in Toronto. (Spencer Colby/The Canadian Press via AP)
 
TORONTO (AP) — Deandre Kerr had a goal and an assist and Toronto FC stunned the Philadelphia Union 3-1 on Wednesday night to snap a 10-match losing streak.

Toronto (4-13-10), the fourth team in league history with a skid that long, stayed away from FC Cincinnati’s record 14-match losing streak spanning the 2021-22 seasons.

Lorenzo Insigne staked Toronto to a 1-0 lead when he took a pass from Kerr in the 23rd minute and scored his fourth goal of the season.

Julián Carranza found the net for an 11th time this season for Philadelphia (13-8-4), scoring unassisted in the 45th minute to knot the score at halftime.

Toronto regained the lead on Kerr’s fourth goal of the season — unassisted in the 58th minute. Jonathan Osorio gave Toronto a two-goal cushion five minutes later, using an assist from defender Kobe Franklin to notch his second goal.

Tomás Romero totaled one save in his fourth start for Toronto this season. Andre Blake stopped three shots for Philadelphia.

Philadelphia’s Jesús Bueno was tagged with a red card in the seventh minute of stoppage time.

Philadelphia heads home to host the New York Red Bulls on Sunday. Toronto returns to action on Sept. 16 when it hosts the Vancouver Whitecaps.

The Union, who entered the match with more wins that Toronto’s total points, fall to 5-3-1 in its last nine matches in the series. The club lost for just the fourth time in its last 17 regular-season matches — 11-4-2.

