A portrait of American soldier Travis King is displayed as his grandfather, Carl Gates, talks about his grandson Wednesday, July 19, 2023, in Kenosha, Wis. Pvt. King bolted into North Korea while on a tour of the Demilitarized Zone on Tuesday, July 18, a day after he was supposed to travel to a base in the U.S. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Marc Tessier-Lavigne speaks to the media at Stanford University in Stanford, Calif., on Feb. 4, 2016. Tessier-Lavigne, the president of Stanford University said Wednesday, July 19, 2023, he would resign, citing an independent review that cleared him of research misconduct but found flaws in other papers authored by his lab. Tessier-Lavigne said in a statement to students and staff that he would step down Aug. 31. (Patrick Tehan/Bay Area News Group via AP)
FILE - In-N-Out Burger signs fill the skyline on Tuesday, June 8, 2010, in Calif. In-N-Out is barring employees in five states from wearing masks unless they have a doctor’s note, according to internal company emails leaked on social media last week. (AP Photo/Adam Lau, File)
This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Ryan Gosling, left, and Margot Robbie in a scene from "Barbie." (Warner Bros. Pictures via AP)
This photo taken from video released by Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, shows two Russian 152 mm self-propelled howitzers fire toward Ukrainian positions at an undisclosed location. (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP)
Vigil in Philadelphia neighborhood ends in drive-by shooting that wounds 5 people

 
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A vigil for a man who was fatally shot in a Philadelphia neighborhood earlier this month ended when someone in a passing vehicle fired several shots into the crowd, wounding five people.

The shooting occurred around 8:40 p.m. Tuesday. The vehicle the shooter was in was later found abandoned about a mile away and Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said three guns and several shell casings were found inside.

A 55-year-old man was shot in the face while four other people —an 18-year-old man and two women and a man, all 23 — were shot in the lower extremities. All four were hospitalized in stable condition but were expected to recover, authorities said.

Yardley Makefield Marine Rescue leaving the Yardley Boat Ramp along N. River Road heading down the Delaware River on Monday morning July 17, 2023, in Yardley, Pa. Search and rescue units are looking for two lost children caught in flood waters Saturday. (Alejandro A. Alvarez/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)
Effort to find 2 children lost in a Pennsylvania flash flood may soon pivot to an underwater search
Authorities searching for two young siblings who were swept away from their car during flash flooding in the Philadelphia suburbs over the weekend say they haven’t been found.
FILE - The First Bank of the United States in Philadelphia, Jan. 6, 2021. The bank which was the subject of a fierce debate in the early years of the American republic, will be getting a $22.2 million renovation as part of a planned transformation into a museum focusing on the institution's role in the development of the U.S. economy. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)
Landmark First Bank building in Philadelphia to be renovated and will become a museum
The landmark First Bank of the United States in Philadelphia, subject of a fierce debate in the early years of the American republic, will be getting a $22.2 million renovation as part of a planned transformation into a museum.
This booking photo provided by Philadelphia Police Department shows Kimbrady Carriker. Carriker was arraigned Wednesday, July 5, 2023 on five counts of murder as well as charges of attempted murder, aggravated assault and weapons counts of possession without a license and carrying firearms in public, prosecutors said. (Philadelphia Police Department via AP)
Philadelphia shooter fired through 1st victim’s door, claimed to be law enforcement, police say
A day before killing four people in a mass shooting in Philadelphia last week, authorities say the gunman went to his first victim’s door wearing a dark mask, shot through it and yelled that he was law enforcement before entering the home and continuing to shoot.
FILE- Police investigate the scene of a shooting Monday, July 3, 2023, in Philadelphia. Philadelphia authorities investigating the Fourth of July holiday shooting spree that left five people dead now say the gunman killed one of the victims almost two full days before the mass shooting. (Steven M. Falk/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP, File)
Philadelphia shootings may have begun nearly 2 days earlier than police thought
The Philadelphia district attorney says one of five people believed to have been killed in the city July 3 appears to have been fatally shot almost two full days before the mass shooting reported last week.

It’s not clear what spurred the shooting or how many people may have been involved, authorities said. No arrests have been made.

The victims were attending a vigil for double shooting that left one person dead July 5.