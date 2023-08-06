Philippine military condemns Chinese coast guard’s use of water cannon on its boat in disputed sea

Simone Biles, a seven-time Olympic medalist and the 2016 Olympic champion, practices performs on the uneven bars at the U.S. Classic gymnastics competition Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, in Hoffman Estates, Ill. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Simone Biles returns to competition
FILE - A bald eagle flies over a partially frozen Des Moines River, Dec. 21, 2022, in Des Moines, Iowa. Fifty years after the Endangered Species Act took effect, environmental advocates and scientists say the law is as essential as ever. Habitat loss, pollution, climate change and disease are putting an estimated 1 million species worldwide at risk. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)
Endangered Species Act itself may be in peril
FILE - Amanda Zurawski, who developed sepsis and nearly died after being refused an abortion when her water broke at 18 weeks, left, and Samantha Casiano, who was forced to carry a nonviable pregnancy to term and give birth to a baby who died four hours after birth, center, stand with their attorney Molly Duane outside the Travis County Courthouse, Wednesday, July 19, 2023, in Austin, Texas. A Texas judge ruled Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, the state’s abortion ban has proven too restrictive for women with serious pregnancy complications and must allow exceptions without doctors fearing the threat of criminal charges. The challenge is believed to be the first in the U.S. brought by women who have been denied abortions since the Supreme Court last year overturned Roe v. Wade, which for nearly 50 years had affirmed the constitutional right to an abortion. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)
Texas’ abortion ban too restrictive, judge rules
FILE - In this July 7, 2019, file photo, the United States players hold the trophy as they celebrate winning the Women's World Cup final soccer match against The Netherlands at the Stade de Lyon in Decines, outside Lyon, France. The 2023 Women's World Cup will be spread across nine cities in Australia and New Zealand. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco, File)
Latest on the Women’s World Cup
FILE - This undated file photo shows a shadowy shape that some people say is a the Loch Ness monster in Scotland, later debunked as a hoax. The Loch Ness Centre in Scotland is calling for “budding monster hunters” and volunteers to join in what it dubs the largest search for the Loch Ness Monster since the 1970s. The visitor attraction said Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, that modern technology such as drones that produces thermal images of the lake will “search the waters in a way that has never been done before.” (AP Photo/File)
‘Monster hunters’ wanted in Loch Ness search
World News

Philippine military condemns Chinese coast guard’s use of water cannon on its boat in disputed sea

In this photo provided by the Philippine Coast Guard, a Chinese Coastguard ship, front, allegedly blocks the path of a Philippine Coast Guard ship near the Philippine-occupied Second Thomas Shoal, South China Sea during a re-supply mission on Saturday Aug. 5, 2023. The Philippine military condemned on Sunday a Chinese coast guard ship's "excessive and offensive" use of a water cannon to block a Filipino supply boat from delivering new troops, food, water and fuel to a Philippine-occupied shoal in the disputed South China Sea. (Philippine Coast Guard via AP)

In this photo provided by the Philippine Coast Guard, a Chinese Coastguard ship, front, allegedly blocks the path of a Philippine Coast Guard ship near the Philippine-occupied Second Thomas Shoal, South China Sea during a re-supply mission on Saturday Aug. 5, 2023. The Philippine military condemned on Sunday a Chinese coast guard ship’s “excessive and offensive” use of a water cannon to block a Filipino supply boat from delivering new troops, food, water and fuel to a Philippine-occupied shoal in the disputed South China Sea. (Philippine Coast Guard via AP)

By JIM GOMEZ
 
Share

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — The Philippine military on Sunday condemned a Chinese coast guard ship’s “excessive and offensive” use of a water cannon to block a Filipino supply boat from delivering new troops, food, water and fuel to a Philippine-occupied shoal in the disputed South China Sea.

The tense confrontation on Saturday at the Second Thomas Shoal was the latest flare-up in the long-seething territorial conflicts involving China, the Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia, Taiwan and Brunei.

The disputes in the South China Sea, one of the world’s busiest sea lanes, have long been regarded as an Asian flashpoint and a delicate fault line in the rivalry between the United States and China in the region.

Philippine navy personnel on board two chartered supply boats were cruising toward Second Thomas, escorted by Philippine coast guard ships, when a Chinese coast guard ship approached and used a powerful water cannon to block the Filipinos from the shoal that China also claims, according to Philippine military and coast guard officials.

Other news
Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., right, walks with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, left, during the arrival ceremony at the Malacanang presidential palace in Manila, Philippines, Monday, July 31, 2023. (Rolex dela Pena/Pool Photo via AP)
EU leader cites Russia’s invasion of Ukraine to warn against China’s aggression in Asia
In this handout photo provided by the Jabatan Penerangan Malaysia/ Department of Information Malaysia, Malaysia Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, right, talks with Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., in Putrajaya, Malaysia on Wednesday July 26, 2023. (Jabatan Penerangan Malaysia/ Department of Information Malaysia via AP)
ASEAN states should engage bilaterally with Myanmar to resolve crisis, Malaysian leader says
Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. delivers his second state of the nation address at the House of Representatives in Quezon City, Philippines on Monday, July 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)
Philippine president vows to defend territory, announces amnesty for rebels in key speech

The Chinese ship’s action was “in wanton disregard of the safety of the people on board” the Philippine navy-chartered boat and violated international law, including the 1982 U.N. Convention on the Law of the Sea, said the Armed Forces of the Philippines, which did not say if any of its sailors were injured.

The “excessive and offensive actions against Philippine vessels” near the shoal prevented one of the two Filipino boats from unloading supplies needed by Filipino troops guarding the shoal onboard a long-marooned Philippine navy ship, the BRP Sierra Madre, the Philippine military said in a statement.

It called on the Chinese coast guard and China’s central military commission “to act with prudence and be responsible in their actions to prevent miscalculations and accidents that will endanger peoples’ lives.”

The Department of Foreign Affairs in Manila did not immediately issue any reaction but has filed a large number of diplomatic protests over increasingly hostile actions by China in recent years. Chinese government officials did not immediately comment on the incident.

China has long demanded that the Philippines withdraw its small contingent of naval forces and tow away the actively commissioned but crumbling BRP Sierra Madre. The navy ship was deliberately marooned on the shoal in 1999 and now serves as a fragile symbol of Manila’s territorial claim to the atoll.

Chinese ships had blocked and shadowed navy vessels delivering food and other supplies to the Filipino sailors on the ship in the shoal, which Chinese coast guard ships and a swarm of Chinese fishing boats — suspected to be manned by militias — have surrounded for years.

While the U.S. lays no claims to the South China Sea, it has often lashed out at China’s aggressive actions and deployed its warships and fighter jets in patrols and military exercises with regional allies to uphold freedom of navigation and overflight, which it says is in America’s national interest.

China has warned the U.S. to stop meddling in what it calls a purely Asian dispute and has warned of unspecified repercussions.

Additionally, Beijing has criticized a recent agreement by the Philippines and the U.S., which are longtime treaty allies, allowing American forces access to additional Filipino military camps under a 2014 defense agreement.

China fears the access will provide Washington with military staging grounds and surveillance outposts in the northern Philippines across the sea from Taiwan, which Beijing claims as its territory, and in Philippine provinces facing the South China Sea, which Beijing claims virtually in its entirety.

JIM GOMEZ
Gomez is The AP Chief Correspondent in the Philippines.