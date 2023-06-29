New York Yankees' Domingo Germán, center, celebrates after pitching a perfect game against the Oakland Athletics during a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Wednesday, June 28, 2023. The Yankees won 11-0. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
World News

Suspected cooking gas explosion in Philippine restaurant injures 15 people

 
MANILA, Philippines (AP) — A suspected cooking gas explosion in the Philippines injured at least 15 people and damaged a restaurant and two nearby food outlets on Thursday in a province south of Manila, officials said.

Twelve parked cars were slightly damaged by the blast at Mr. Won’s Samgyeopsal Korean restaurant in the port city of Calapan in Oriental Mindoro province.

The injured included four restaurant employees and a delivery crew member who were preparing to open the restaurant, which is located on the ground level of a shopping mall, officials said.

Other news
2,700 people tricked into working for cybercrime syndicates rescued in Philippines
Philippine security forces say they rescued 2,700 people who had been trafficked and tricked into working for cybercrime syndicates.
Mayon Volcano spews white smoke as seen from Daraga, Albay province, central Philippines on Thursday June 8, 2023. The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology raised Thursday the status of Mayon Volcano in Albay to Alert Level 3 due to "increased tendency towards a hazardous eruption." (AP Photo/John Michael Magdasoc)
Philippines raises alert level around volcano, villagers told to leave danger zone
Philippine officials have raised the alert level for one of the country’s most active volcanoes after superheated streams of gas, debris and rocks cascaded down its upper slope in a condition they said could lead to a hazardous eruption within days or weeks.
This satellite image released by National Institute of Information and Communications Technology (NICT), shows Typhoon Mawar approaching Philippine northern provinces Monday, May 29, 2023. (National Institute of Information and Communications Technology via AP)
Thousands evacuated as Philippines warns of flooding, landslides from approaching Typhoon Mawar
Philippine officials are evacuating thousands of villagers, shutting schools and offices and imposing a no-sail ban as Typhoon Mawar approaches the country’s northern provinces.
Fire destroys main post office in Philippine capital, a nearly 100-year-old neoclassical landmark
A massive fire has destroyed the main post office in the Philippine capital, a nearly 100-year-old neoclassical landmark.

“We understand the concerns and anxieties of the community and we want to emphasize that the situation is being given the highest priority,” regional police chief Brig. Gen. Joel Doria said.

Doria urged the public to report any information that may help in an ongoing police investigation.