21 dead and 40 rescued after a wind-tossed boat overturns in the Philippines

FILE - A man runs along a small road in the outskirts of Frankfurt, Germany, as the sun rises early, July 13, 2023. July has been so hot so far that scientists calculate that this month will be the hottest globally on record and likely the warmest human civilization has seen, even though there are several days left to sweat. (AP Photo/Michael Probst, File)
July expected to be hottest month on record
FILE - Former President Donald Trump visits Café du Monde in New Orleans, July 25, 2023. Lawyers for Donald Trump are meeting with members of special counsel Jack Smith’s team as a potential indictment looms over the former president’s efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)
Potential indictment looms over Trump
FILE - Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, left, and Russian President Vladimir Putin talk prior to the Supreme State Council of the Union State Russia-Belarus meeting in Moscow, Russia, April 6, 2023. Sometime this summer, if President Vladimir Putin can be believed, Russia moved some of its short-range nuclear weapons into Belarus, closer to Ukraine and onto the doorstep of NATO’s members in Central and Eastern Europe. (Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File)
Russia-Ukraine war
United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw
FILE - Rudy Giuliani speaks with reporters as he departs the federal courthouse, May 19, 2023, in Washington. Giuliani is not disputing that he publicly made statements about two Georgia election workers that were defamatory and false, but he contends they were constitutionally protected statements, according to a statement filed in court. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
Giuliani concedes he made false statement
World News

21 dead and 40 rescued after a wind-tossed boat overturns in the Philippines

In this image from video provided by the Philippine Coast Guard, a man stands on a capsized passenger boat as they undergo rescue operations at Binangonan, Rizal province, east of Manila, Philippines on Thursday July 27, 2023. A Philippine passenger boat carrying dozens of people, including children, overturned Thursday after being lashed by strong wind in a town southeast of Manila and search and rescue efforts were underway, the Coast Guard said. (Philippine Coast Guard via AP)
1 of 3 | 

In this image from video provided by the Philippine Coast Guard, a man stands on a capsized passenger boat as they undergo rescue operations at Binangonan, Rizal province, east of Manila, Philippines on Thursday July 27, 2023. A Philippine passenger boat carrying dozens of people, including children, overturned Thursday after being lashed by strong wind in a town southeast of Manila and search and rescue efforts were underway, the Coast Guard said. (Philippine Coast Guard via AP)
In this image from video provided by the Philippine Coast Guard, a man stands on a capsized passenger boat as they undergo rescue operations at Binangonan, Rizal province, east of Manila, Philippines on Thursday July 27, 2023. The Philippine passenger boat carrying dozens of people, including children, overturned Thursday after being lashed by strong wind in a town southeast of Manila and search and rescue efforts were underway, the Coast Guard said. (Philippine Coast Guard via AP)
2 of 3 | 

In this image from video provided by the Philippine Coast Guard, a man stands on a capsized passenger boat as they undergo rescue operations at Binangonan, Rizal province, east of Manila, Philippines on Thursday July 27, 2023. The Philippine passenger boat carrying dozens of people, including children, overturned Thursday after being lashed by strong wind in a town southeast of Manila and search and rescue efforts were underway, the Coast Guard said. (Philippine Coast Guard via AP)
In this image from video provided by the Philippine Coast Guard, rescuers pull up a body from waters during a rescue operation at Binangonan, Rizal province, east of Manila, Philippines on Thursday July 27, 2023. A Philippine passenger boat carrying dozens of people, including children, overturned Thursday after being lashed by strong wind in a town southeast of Manila and search and rescue efforts were underway, the Coast Guard said. (Philippine Coast Guard via AP)
3 of 3 | 

In this image from video provided by the Philippine Coast Guard, rescuers pull up a body from waters during a rescue operation at Binangonan, Rizal province, east of Manila, Philippines on Thursday July 27, 2023. A Philippine passenger boat carrying dozens of people, including children, overturned Thursday after being lashed by strong wind in a town southeast of Manila and search and rescue efforts were underway, the Coast Guard said. (Philippine Coast Guard via AP)
By JIM GOMEZ
 
Share

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — At least 21 people died and 40 others were rescued after a Philippine passenger boat overturned on Thursday when it was lashed by strong winds in Laguna Lake southeast of Manila, police said.

Police said rescue operations were continuing, but did not immediately provide figures for the total number of people on board the MBCA Princess Aya that capsized in Rizal province.

The incident happened as the passengers onboard suddenly moved to one side of the boat in panic when it came under fierce winds shortly after departing from a wharf for a nearby island. The boat overturned only about 46 meters (150 feet) from the shore, near the village of Kalinawan and the town of Binangonan, the coast guard said.

OTHER NEWS
Supporters of Nigerien President Mohamed Bazoum demonstrate in his support in Niamey, Niger, Wednesday July 26 2023. Governing bodies in Africa condemned what they characterized as a coup attempt Wednesday against Niger's president, whose official Twitter account reported that elements of the presidential guard engaged in an "anti-Republican demonstration" and tried to obtain the support of other security forces. (AP Photo/Sam Mednick)
How the coup in Niger could expand the reach of Islamic extremism, and Wagner, in West Africa
FILE - With Chase Field, home of the Arizona Diamondbacks baseball team in the background, a digital billboard updates the time and temperature as temperatures are expected to hit 116-degrees July 18, 2023, in Phoenix. President Joe Biden plans to announce new steps to address the extreme heat that has threatened millions of Americans, most recently in the Southwest. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)
Biden looks to provide relief from extreme heat as record high temperatures persist across the US
FILE -People gather in support of transgender youth during a rally at the Utah State Capitol Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, in Salt Lake City. New laws targeting LGBTQ+ people are proliferating in GOP-led states, but often absent from policy decisions is a clear understanding of how many people will be directly affected. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer,File)
How many transgender and intersex people live in the US? Anti-LGBTQ+ laws will impact millions

The Rizal provincial police said they immediately launched a search and rescue operation with the help of the coast guard and other local authorities, and that at least 40 people were saved but that 21 others drowned.

“The operation is still ongoing,” police said. They did not provide other details like how many passengers and crewmembers were on board.

A video released by the coast guard showed rescuers on a local government boat pulling a body out of the lake. Another video showed local fishermen aboard vessels approaching the overturned boat.

Typhoon Doksuri moved away Thursday after battering the northern Philippines and whipping up seasonal monsoon rains in a large swath of the archipelago.

The sinking on Thursday brought the death toll from a week of stormy weather across the main island of Luzon to at least 30. At least nine people were reported killed earlier, mostly due to landslides, flooding and toppled trees and thousands were displaced, disaster response officials said.

Sea travel was suspended in many ports during Doksuri’s onslaught from Tuesday to Wednesday, stranding thousands of passengers and cargo trucks. The no-sail orders were gradually lifted on Thursday as weather improved in many areas.

Coast guard spokesman Armand Balilo said the passenger boat had been cleared to sail from the town of Binangonan to the nearby Talim Island because the typhoon had blown out of the country.

At least four northern provinces remained under cyclone wind alert, banning fishing boats and smaller vessels from venturing out to sea. Rains, however, continued to swamp several towns and cities farther south, including in the densely populated capital region, metropolitan Manila, which lies to the west of Rizal province.

Sea accidents are common in the Philippine archipelago because of frequent storms, badly maintained boats, overcrowding and weak enforcement of safety regulations. In December 1987, the ferry Dona Paz sank after colliding with a fuel tanker, killing more than 4,300 people in the world’s worst peacetime maritime disaster.

JIM GOMEZ
Gomez is The AP Chief Correspondent in the Philippines.