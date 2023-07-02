FILE - Fireworks explode during the "Freedom Blast" Fourth of July Festivities in Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah. Extremely hot, dry conditions forecast through the Fourth of July across much of the West are heightening concerns about wildfires and the dangers of fireworks. (Tyler Sipe/The Deseret News via AP, File)
Phillies demote Kody Clemens to Triple-A and recall slugger Darick Hall

Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Kody Clemens tosses the ball to the pitcher covering first base for the out on Arizona Diamondbacks’ Pavin Smith during the fourth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Phillies recalled first baseman Darick Hall from Triple-A Leigh Valley and he batted eighth in Sunday’s game against Washington. The Phillies sent infielder Kody Clemens to Triple-A.

Hall made the opening day roster but his stint was short-lived after he needed surgery on his right thumb. Hall hit nine homers in 41 games last season as a rookie for the National League champions.

Clemens, son of former major leaguer Roger Clemens, hit .230 with four homers in 47 games.

Other news
Kansas City Royals' Kyle Isbel slides home to score on a sacrifice fly hit by Bobby Witt Jr. during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers Sunday, July 2, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Brady Singer dazzles as Royals blow out Dodgers to win first series since May 17
Nicky Lopez matched a career high with four RBIs while Maikel Garcia and Bobby Witt Jr. drove in two runs apiece to help Kansas City to a 9-1 romp over the Dodgers.
Cleveland Guardians assistant hitting coach Victor Rodríguez looks out from the dugout during a weather delay before a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs, Saturday, July 1, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Rookie Tanner Bibee, 3 relievers combine on five-hitter as Guardians beat Cubs 6-0
Rookie Tanner Bibee and three relievers combined on a five-hitter, and the Cleveland Guardians beat the Chicago Cubs 6-0.
Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Ryne Nelson throws to the plate during the first inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels Saturday, July 1, 2023, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Nelson, Fletcher and McCarthy power the Diamondbacks to a 3-1 win over the Angels
Ryne Nelson worked 7 1/3 strong innings and Dominic Fletcher and Jake McCarthy had RBIs as the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Los Angeles Angels 3-1.
Detroit Tigers catcher Eric Haase, left, hugs relief pitcher Alex Lange, who struck out Colorado Rockies' Ryan McMahon in the 10th inning to end a baseball game Saturday, July 1, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
McKinstry hits 3-run homer in 10th inning, Tigers beat the Rockies 4-2
Zach McKinstry hit a tiebreaking, three-run home run in the 10th inning, lifting the Detroit Tigers past the Colorado Rockies 4-2.

