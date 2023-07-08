FILE - Hunter Biden talks with guests before President Joe Biden offers a toast during a State Dinner for India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the White House in Washington, June 22, 2023. The Republican chairmen of three key House committees are joining forces to probe the Justice Department's handling of charges against Hunter Biden after making sweeping claims about misconduct at the agency. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Sports

Soler drives in 2 runs as Marlins end Phillies’ franchise-tying road winning streak at 13 games

Philadelphia Phillies' Bryce Harper (3) is safe at second with a double during the first inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Saturday, July 8, 2023, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Philadelphia Phillies' Bryce Harper (3) is safe at second with a double during the first inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Saturday, July 8, 2023, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Miami Marlins' Jorge Soler hits a sacrifice fly to score Dane Myers during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Saturday, July 8, 2023, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Miami Marlins' Jorge Soler hits a sacrifice fly to score Dane Myers during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Saturday, July 8, 2023, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Miami Marlins' Jorge Soler scores on a solo home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Saturday, July 8, 2023, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Miami Marlins' Jorge Soler scores on a solo home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Saturday, July 8, 2023, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Miami Marlins third baseman Jean Segura goes back over the wall after catching a foul ball hit by Philadelphia Phillies' Bryson Stott during the eighth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, July 8, 2023, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Miami Marlins third baseman Jean Segura goes back over the wall after catching a foul ball hit by Philadelphia Phillies' Bryson Stott during the eighth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, July 8, 2023, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Miami Marlins' Yuli Gurriel, right, beats a throw to Philadelphia Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto, left, to score on a single hit by Dane Myers during the first inning of a baseball game, Saturday, July 8, 2023, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Miami Marlins' Yuli Gurriel, right, beats a throw to Philadelphia Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto, left, to score on a single hit by Dane Myers during the first inning of a baseball game, Saturday, July 8, 2023, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Philadelphia Phillies' Bryce Harper, left, is safe at second with a double as Miami Marlins shortstop Jon Berti (5) is late with a tag during the first inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 8, 2023, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Philadelphia Phillies' Bryce Harper, left, is safe at second with a double as Miami Marlins shortstop Jon Berti (5) is late with a tag during the first inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 8, 2023, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Miami Marlins left fielder Bryan De La Cruz (14) cannot get to a ball hit by Philadelphia Phillies' Trea Turner for a home run during the first inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 8, 2023, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Miami Marlins left fielder Bryan De La Cruz (14) cannot get to a ball hit by Philadelphia Phillies' Trea Turner for a home run during the first inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 8, 2023, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Miami Marlins' Dane Myers runs after hitting a single during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Saturday, July 8, 2023, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Miami Marlins' Dane Myers runs after hitting a single during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Saturday, July 8, 2023, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Miami Marlins catcher Nick Fortes (4) and relief pitcher A.J. Puk (35) high-five after a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Saturday, July 8, 2023, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Miami Marlins catcher Nick Fortes (4) and relief pitcher A.J. Puk (35) high-five after a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Saturday, July 8, 2023, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

MIAMI (AP) — Jorge Soler homered and hit a tiebreaking sacrifice fly as the Miami Marlins beat Philadelphia 5-3 Saturday and ended the Phillies’ franchise-record tying 13-game road winning streak.

Rookie Dane Myers had two hits and drove in two runs, and Garrett Cooper singled twice for the Marlins.

Phillies star slugger Bryce Harper exited after he was struck on his surgically repaired right elbow by a pitch from Marlins starter Braxton Garrett in the third. Harper favored the elbow as he received attention from the Phillies trainer. After a couple of minutes, Harper eventually went to first and later in the inning made an unsuccessful attempt to steal third. Philadelphia manager Rob Thomson said after the game that X-rays on Harper’s elbow were negative.

Bryson Stott took Harper’s spot in the lineup when his turn came again in the fifth.

Soler’s sacrifice fly with the bases loaded in the fourth gave the Marlins a 4-3 lead.

Luis Arraez didn’t start, but added a pinch-hit, RBI single in the seventh that pushed Miami’s lead to 5-3 and raised his major league-leading batting average to .388.

Garrett (5-2) was lifted after five innings. The 25-year-old left-hander allowed three runs, six hits, walked three and struck out three.

Huascar Brazoban threw 1 2/3 perfect innings and Steven Okert was credited with a strikeout of Kyle Schwarber to end the seventh when home plate umpire Nate Tomlinson cited Schwarber for a time violation on a 3-2 pitch.

Tanner Scott followed Okert with a perfect eighth. A night after squandering a two-run lead, A.J. Puk closed with a scoreless ninth for his 15th save.

Christian Pache’s run scoring double and Schwarber’s RBI groundout in the second helped the Phillies erase a two-run deficit and tie it at 3.

Myers’ two-RBI single against Phillies starter Ranger Suarez capped a three-run first and gave Miami a 3-1 lead. Soler tied it with a solo blast, snapping an eight-game homerless stretch.

Philadelphia struck first on Trea Turner’s solo shot in the top half, a 368-foot homer to left field.

Suarez (2-4) gave up four runs and eight hits, walked four and struck out four over 5 1/3 innings.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Phillies: RHP Andrew Painter (right elbow discomfort) showed continued healing from the results of a recent test he underwent, Thomson said.

Marlins: RHP Max Meyer (right elbow) threw his first bullpen session since undergoing Tommy John surgery in August.

UP NEXT

RHP Aaron Nola (8-5, 4.30) will start the series finale for the Phillies on Sunday, while the Marlins will go with LHP Jesús Luzardo (7-5, 3.32).

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports