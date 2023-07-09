BBC suspends presenter
Sports

De La Cruz’s four hits lead Marlins to series-win over Phillies

Miami Marlins' Jesus Sanchez celebrates in the dugout after hitting a two-run home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Sunday, July 9, 2023, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Miami Marlins’ Jesus Sanchez celebrates in the dugout after hitting a two-run home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Sunday, July 9, 2023, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Philadelphia Phillies' Edmundo Sosa is congratulated after hitting a two-run home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Sunday, July 9, 2023, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Philadelphia Phillies’ Edmundo Sosa is congratulated after hitting a two-run home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Sunday, July 9, 2023, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Philadelphia Phillies' J.T. Realmuto strikes out swinging during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Sunday, July 9, 2023, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Philadelphia Phillies’ J.T. Realmuto strikes out swinging during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Sunday, July 9, 2023, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Philadelphia Phillies' Nick Castellanos tosses his bat after he struck out swinging during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Sunday, July 9, 2023, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Philadelphia Phillies’ Nick Castellanos tosses his bat after he struck out swinging during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Sunday, July 9, 2023, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Aaron Nola tosses the rosin bag during the third inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Sunday, July 9, 2023, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Aaron Nola tosses the rosin bag during the third inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Sunday, July 9, 2023, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Aaron Nola (27) talks with pitching coach Caleb Cotham, left, and catcher J.T. Realmuto, center, during the third inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Sunday, July 9, 2023, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Aaron Nola (27) talks with pitching coach Caleb Cotham, left, and catcher J.T. Realmuto, center, during the third inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Sunday, July 9, 2023, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Philadelphia Phillies' Edmundo Sosa hits a two-run home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Sunday, July 9, 2023, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Philadelphia Phillies’ Edmundo Sosa hits a two-run home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Sunday, July 9, 2023, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

MIAMI (AP) — Bryan De La Cruz homered among his four hits as the Miami Marlins beat the Philadelphia Phillies 7-3 on Sunday.

Jesús Sánchez and rookie Dane Myers also went deep for the Marlins, who reached the All-Star break with their best record in franchise history at 53-39.

Marlins starter Jesús Luzardo (8-5) struck out nine and allowed four hits over 6 1/3 innings. The left-hander gave up two runs and was lifted after he plunked Bryson Stott, who had two of the hits against Luzardo. He took steps toward Stott during his walk to first and they briefly exchanged words.

Phillies’ star slugger Bryce Harper was kept out of the lineup as a precaution because of right elbow soreness. Harper was hit by a pitch on his surgically repaired elbow Saturday and exited after the third inning.

Every Marlins batter, except Luis Arraez, had a hit against Phillies starter Aaron Nola and two relievers. Arraez went 0-for-4 and his major league-leading batting average dropped to .383.

After a franchise-tying 13-game road win streak, the Phillies lost the final two of the three-game set against Miami.

Sánchez gave Miami an early lead with his two-run shot in the first. He drove the first pitch from Nola (8-6) over the wall in center for his ninth homer.

Solo blasts by Myers and De La Cruz and Jean Segura’s RBI single in the third made it 5-0. The 27-year-old Myers has hit safely in six of seven games since being promoted from the minors July 3.

Nola was lifted after six innings. The right-hander gave up five runs, eight hits and struck out six. His final strikeout against Joey Wendle on a third-strike clock violation in the sixth was the 1,500 of his career.

Philadelphia cut the deficit on Edmundo Sosa’s two-run shot in the fifth before De La Cruz added an RBI single off Phillies reliever Matt Strohm in the seventh.

ROSTER MOVE

The Phillies placed LHP José Alvarado on the 15-day injured list, retroactive to Friday, because of left elbow inflammation. RHP Andrew Bellatti was recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley.

SHORT SPAN BETWEEN TWO MIAMI VISITS

The reduction of inter division games and road stops has brought noticeable quirks to the schedule. It took three months for the Phillies to make their first visit to Miami yet they will return for their second and final road division set against the Marlins on Aug. 2.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Phillies: INF-OF Josh Harrison was a late scratch because of right wrist soreness. Harrison felt discomfort after a slide during Saturday’s game.

UP NEXT

Phillies: LHP Christopher Sánchez (0-2, 2.84) will start the opener of a four-game home series against San Diego Friday.