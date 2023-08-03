Former President Donald Trump visits Café du Monde in New Orleans, Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Sports

Lorenzen shuts down the Marlins in his Phillies debut. Realmuto homers in 4-2 win

Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Michael Lorenzen aims a pitch during the first inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, in Miami. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)
1 of 11 | 

Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Michael Lorenzen aims a pitch during the first inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, in Miami. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)
Philadelphia Phillies' J.T. Realmuto looks up after hitting a two-run home run during the second inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, in Miami. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)
2 of 11 | 

Philadelphia Phillies’ J.T. Realmuto looks up after hitting a two-run home run during the second inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, in Miami. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)
Miami Marlins starting pitcher Johnny Cueto aims a pitch during the first inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, in Miami. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)
3 of 11 | 

Miami Marlins starting pitcher Johnny Cueto aims a pitch during the first inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, in Miami. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)
Philadelphia Phillies' Nick Castellanos (8) and J.T. Realmuto (10) congratulate each other after scoring on a two-run homer by Realmuto during the second inning a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, in Miami. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)
4 of 11 | 

Philadelphia Phillies’ Nick Castellanos (8) and J.T. Realmuto (10) congratulate each other after scoring on a two-run homer by Realmuto during the second inning a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, in Miami. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)
Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Michael Lorenzen throws to first base during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, in Miami. The Phillies defeated the Marlins 4-2. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)
5 of 11 | 

Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Michael Lorenzen throws to first base during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, in Miami. The Phillies defeated the Marlins 4-2. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)
Philadelphia Phillies team celebrates at the end of the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, in Miami. The Phillies defeated the Marlins 4-2. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)
6 of 11 | 

Philadelphia Phillies team celebrates at the end of the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, in Miami. The Phillies defeated the Marlins 4-2. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)
Philadelphia Phillies' Bryce Harper hits a single during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, in Miami. The Phillies defeated the Marlins 4-2. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)
7 of 11 | 

Philadelphia Phillies’ Bryce Harper hits a single during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, in Miami. The Phillies defeated the Marlins 4-2. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)
Philadelphia Phillies relief pitcher Seranthony Dominguez aims a pitch during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, in Miami. The Phillies defeated the Marlins 4-2. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)
8 of 11 | 

Philadelphia Phillies relief pitcher Seranthony Dominguez aims a pitch during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, in Miami. The Phillies defeated the Marlins 4-2. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)
Miami Marlins' Bryan De La Cruz (14) hits a home run during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, in Miami. The Phillies defeated the Marlins 4-2. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)
9 of 11 | 

Miami Marlins’ Bryan De La Cruz (14) hits a home run during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, in Miami. The Phillies defeated the Marlins 4-2. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)
Miami Marlins' Bryan De La Cruz (14) celebrates his home run with Jesus Sanchez during the seventh inning of a baseball game, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, in Miami. The Phillies defeated the Marlins 4-2. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)
10 of 11 | 

Miami Marlins’ Bryan De La Cruz (14) celebrates his home run with Jesus Sanchez during the seventh inning of a baseball game, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, in Miami. The Phillies defeated the Marlins 4-2. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)
Philadelphia Phillies' Bryson Stott is greeted by the team after scoring a run during the seventh inning of a baseball game, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, in Miami. The Phillies defeated the Marlins 4-2. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)
11 of 11 | 

Philadelphia Phillies’ Bryson Stott is greeted by the team after scoring a run during the seventh inning of a baseball game, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, in Miami. The Phillies defeated the Marlins 4-2. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)
 
MIAMI (AP) — Michael Lorenzen threw a season-high eight innings of two-run ball in his Phillies debut as Philadelphia beat the Miami Marlins 4-2 on Thursday.

Acquired from the Detroit Tigers on Tuesday, Lorenzen (6-7) scattered six hits and struck out five.

“It’s fun, the guys are great,” Lorenzen said of the defending National League champions. “It’s a good group. Everyone’s really close. I see why they did what they did last year. It’d be fun to make another run.”

J.T. Realmuto homered and singled after a bruised right hand forced the Phillies’ star catcher to miss the last two games. Bryce Harper had two hits for Philadelphia, which won three in the four-game series against its NL East and wild-card rivals.

The victory also relieved the sting of a 9-8 loss in 12 innings on Wednesday night, when Philadelphia squandered a 5-0 lead and two advantages in extra innings. Five relievers were used, adding to the impact of Lorenzen’s outing.

“He was a blessing for us, really,” Phillies manager Rob Thomson said. “He came as advertised. Filled the strike zone.”

Miami’s Luis Arraez singled in his four at-bats and his major league-leading batting average dropped to .377.

Seranthony Dominguez relieved Lorenzen and pitched the ninth for his second save.

Philadelphia struck early on Realmuto’s two-run blast in the second. Realmuto drove the first pitch from Marlins starter Johnny Cueto (0-3) into the Phillies’ bullpen for his 13th homer of the season.

“To be able to give the team a lead there after a tough loss (Wednesday) gave us some momentum and Lorenzen a couple of runs early,” Realmuto said. “Definitely felt very good.”

Realmuto showed the noticeable bruise on his hand he got while sliding into second base that sidelined him Tuesday and Wednesday.

“I couldn’t keep my top hand on the bat,” Realmuto said. “I just tried to swing a few times the first day and I couldn’t finish my swing at all. Gotta be honest, the first time I took a swing with two hands in the last two days was in the game.”

Jazz Chisholm Jr.’s RBI double in the fourth cut the deficit for Miami. Chisholm matched his career-high hitting streak at 11 with the shot to the gap in left-center that scored Josh Bell from first.

The Phillies padded their lead with Brandon Marsh’s two-run single against reliever A.J. Puk in the seventh.

Bryan De La Cruz’s solo homer in the seventh got the Marlins to within 4-2.

“Lorenzen kept us off balance all day,” Miami manager Skip Schumaker said.

Despite the late shot from De La Cruz, Thomson entrusted Lorenzen with another inning.

“I was pretty stoked,” Lorenzen said. “(Thomson) asked me how I was feeling after the seventh, meaning if I felt good he was going to let me get another one. I was happy about it.”

Cueto was lifted after six-plus innings. The right-hander gave up four runs and five hits, walked two and struck out four. It was his third start since missing three months because of right biceps tightness.

PAINFUL ASSIST

Cueto absorbed a hard-hit comebacker from Alec Bohm to his left foot area in the first. The impact of the shot, clocked at 104 mph, caromed to catcher Jacob Stallings, who threw Bohm out at first.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Phillies: RHP Cristian Pache (right elbow inflammation) has extended the distance in his throwing program at the club’s spring training complex in Clearwater.

Marlins: OF Jonathan Davis (right knee surgery) has begun his rehab at loanDepot Park.

UP NEXT

Phillies: RHP Aaron Nola (9-7, 4.43 ERA) will start the opener of a three-game home series against Kansas City on Friday. RHP Jordan Lyles (2-12, 6.15) will start for the Royals.

Marlins: LHP Jesús Luzardo (8-5, 3.38) will start the opener of a three-game road series against Texas on Friday. The Rangers have not announced a starter.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB