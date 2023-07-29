This combination of photos show promotional art for the second season of "This Fool," premiering July 28 on Hulu, left, season two of "Heels," premiering July 28 on Starz, center, and "Knock at the Cabin," a film streaming July 25 on Prime Video. (Hulu/Starz/Amazon/Universal Pictures via AP)
What to stream this weekend
Workers install lighting on an "X" sign atop the downtown San Francisco building that housed what was formally known as Twitter, now rebranded X by owner Elon Musk, Friday, July 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
‘X’ logo on Twitter building sparks investigation
United States' Megan Rapinoe looks over the pitch before the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and Vietnam in Auckland, New Zealand, Saturday, July 22, 2023.According to a count being kept by Outsports, a website that covers the LGBTQ sports community, there are at least 95 out members of the LGBTQ community competing in this year's tournament. (AP Photo/Rafaela Pontes)
LGBTQ+ at Women’s World Cup
A group of male U.S. Marine Corps recruits train with weighted ammo cans during a physical training exercise at the Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Parris Island, S.C. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)
Marines recruiting surges
U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell addresses health concerns
Sports

Phillies designate Navy veteran Noah Song for assignment

 
Share

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Philadelphia Phillies designated Navy veteran Noah Song for assignment Saturday.

The 26-year-old right-handed pitcher was taken by the Phillies from Boston in the Rule 5 draft during the league’s winter meetings in December with hopes he would play after completing his military service.

If Song clears waivers, Boston will have the option of taking him back to its organization.

Song reported to major league spring training on Feb. 23 after the Navy granted his transfer from active duty to the reserves. Song hadn’t pitched in a professional game since Aug. 29, 2019, for Class A Lowell.

Other news
FILE - Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Noah Song throws in Clearwater, Fla., Feb. 23, 2023. Song pitched a perfect inning Wednesday night, June 28, for Class A Clearwater in his first game since joining the organization in February from the U.S. Navy. The 26-year-old Song reported to major league spring training after the Navy granted his transfer from active duty to the reserves. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
Song allows an RBI single in his 2nd game since joining Phillies organization from U.S. Navy
FILE - Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Noah Song throws in Clearwater, Fla., Feb. 23, 2023. Song pitched a perfect inning Wednesday night, June 28, for Class A Clearwater in his first game since joining the organization in February from the U.S. Navy. The 26-year-old Song reported to major league spring training after the Navy granted his transfer from active duty to the reserves. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
Noah Song works a perfect inning in his 1st game since joining Phillies organization from U.S. Navy

Song went 1-0 with a 7.36 ERA in eight games in stints with three of Philadelphia’s minor league teams while on the major league injured list with a lower-back strain. Song’s 30-day rehab assignment ended this week, forcing the Phillies to decide whether to add him to the active roster or expose him to waivers and offer him back to the Red Sox if he is not claimed.

The Phillies are in the thick of the NL wild-card race and opted not to use a roster spot on a pitcher who had not pitched in any baseball game before this season since 2019.

“(The major-league coaching staff) hasn’t really seen him,” Phillies manager Rob Thomson said of Song before his team played the Pirates on Saturday night. “We trust the people who have seen him and if they think it can work then we try to make it work. There just wasn’t enough there.”

The 6-foot-4, 200-pound Song was picked from the Red Sox in the draft for unprotected minor league players. Philadelphia put him on the military list while he continued active duty. The Red Sox drafted Song in the fourth round — he likely would’ve gone much higher, but his impending military service caused teams to back off.

Song impressed in his only pro season, making seven starts for Boston’s Class A Lowell affiliate in 2019, with a 1.06 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 17 innings. With a fastball clocked in the upper 90s mph, he dominated that year as a senior at the U.S. Naval Academy, going 11-1 with a 1.44 ERA and 161 strikeouts in 94 innings.

In November 2019, Defense Secretary Mark Esper signed a memo clearing the way for athletes at military academies to delay service commitments and play pro sports after graduation. Song’s request to have those rules retroactively applied to him was denied.

Song began school as a flight officer in the summer of 2020 and finished that phase last April. He started additional aviation training the next month.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports